Webcast: Lollapalooza reveals 2018 live stream schedule + video

Lollapalooza 2018

Lollapalooza will live stream a number of this weekend’s performances on Redbull.tv. You can also watch it below.

Over 50 acts are scheduled to appear across four channels, including one channel devoted to an immersive VR180 experience. Among the highlights: Jack White, Arctic Monkeys, The Weeknd, Vampire Weekend, St. Vincent, The National, CHVRCHES, Greta Van Fleet, BROCKHAMPTON, Lykke Li, Tyler the Creator, LL Cool J, Gucci Mane, Franz Ferdinand, Kali Uchis, Chromeo, Tycho, Taylor Bennett, G Herbo, and and GoldLink. See the full schedule below (note: all times are CST).

* All times are CST

Thursday, August 2nd:

06:05 – Franz Ferdinand (1)

06:05 – LANY (2)

07:00 – Khalid (1)

07:05 – CHVRCHES (2)

08:10 – Rezz (2)

09:00 – Arctic Monkeys (1)

Friday, August 3rd:

02:10 – Cuco (2)

02:10 – Tyler Childers (3)

03:00 – The Wombats (2)

03:15 – Rebelution (1)

03:20 – G Herbo (3)

03:45 – Terror Jr. (2)

04:10 – Taylor Bennett (3)

04:45 – James Bay (2)

05:00 – Valentino Khan (3)

05:35 – Tyler the Creator (1)

06:00 – Alan Walker (3)

06:30 – Greta Van Fleet (2)

06:45 – Post Malone (1)

07:00 – Rusko (3)

07:30 – BØRNS (2)

07:45 – Walk the Moon (1)

08:00 – Malaa (3)

08:30 – Tycho (2)

08:45 – The National (1)

09:00 – Dillon Francis (3)

09:30 – BROCKHAMPTON (2)

Saturday, August 4th:

02:10 – Sir Sly (1)

02:10 – lovelytheband (3)

02:55 – Amy Shark (2)

03:00 – Charlotte Cardin (1)

03:00 – Pale Waves (3)

03:30 – Bomba Estereo (2)

03:45 – LOUDPVCK (3)

03:50 – ARIZONA (1)

04:30 – Catfish and the Bottlemen (2)

04:30 – K?D (3)

04:55 – Autograf (1)

05:30 – LL Cool J (2)

05:30 – Ghastly (3)

06:30 – GoldLink (2)

06:30 – Zomboy (3)

06:35 – Logic (1)

07:00 – Daniel Caesar (2)

07:40 – St. Vincent (1)

07:45 – Illenium (3)

08:45 – The Weeknd (1)

08:45 – Vampire Weekend (2)

08:45 – Zedd (3)

09:20 – Tash Sultana (3)

Sunday, August 5th:

02:10 – The Regrettes (1)

02:10 – The Coronas (2)

02:45 – Freya Ridings (3)

03:30 – Kali Uchis (2)

03:30 – Chris Lake (3)

03:35 – Anderson East (1)

04:15 – Ekali (3)

04:30 – Lykke Li (1)

04:30 – The Vaccines (2)

05:00 – Herobust (3)

05:30 – Gucci Mane (1)

06:00 – Sabrina Claudio (2)

06:00 – TroyBoi (3)

07:00 – Manchester Orchestra (2)

08:00 – Chromeo (2)

08:45 – Jack White (1)

08:45 – Galantis (3)

09:00 – ODEZSA (2)