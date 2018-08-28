Louis C.K. makes unannounced appearance at NYC comedy club

Louis CK

Louis C.K. made an unannounced appearance at the Comedy Cellar in New York City on Sunday night, marking the disgraced comedian’s first public appearance since admitting to sexual misconduct last November, according to the New York Times.

Noam Dworman, the owner of the Cellar, told the Times that Louis C.K. performed a 15-minute set during which he touched on “typical Louis C.K. stuff,” including racism, waitresses, tips, and parades. He did not, however, mention the events that led to his exodus from the comedy word.



Dworman added that Louis C.K. “was very relaxed,” and the small audience greeted him with an ovation prior to the start of his set.

In a New York Times article published in November 2017, five women accused Louis C.K. of sexual misconduct. All five of his accusers worked with Louis C.K. in some capacity, whether as aspiring comedians or on the sets of TV shows. They all made similar allegations against Louis C.K, detailing incidents in which he asked to masturbate in front of them — or physically did so without their consent. Louis C.K. subsequently acknowledged that these allegations were true and apologized for his actions.

As a result of Louis C.K.’s admission, both HBO and FX ended their working relationships with the comedian. Additionally, the release of his movie, Love You, Daddy, was canceled.