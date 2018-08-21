Menu
Lucinda Williams announces Car Wheels On a Gravel Road 20th anniversary tour

Williams will play the Americana masterpiece in full before wrapping things up with a set of career-spanning cuts

on August 21, 2018, 3:39pm
Lucinda Williams

This year marks the 20th anniversary of Car Wheels On a Gravel Road, Lucinda Williams’ 1998 Americana masterwork. To celebrate, the songwriter will embark on a tour this fall wherein she’ll play the album in full.

Kicking off in Collingswood, New Jersey on November 2nd, each night of the tour will begin with a full performance of the album, then segue into a set comprised of songs from throughout Williams’ career.

Prior to the tour, Williams will play sets next month with Charles Lloyd and Robert Plant.

See the full list of dates below, and revisit our review of Williams’ 2016 album The Ghosts of Highway 20. You can grab tickets here.

Lucinda Williams 2018-2019 Tour Dates:
09/23 – Monterey, CA @ Monterey Jazz Festival *
09/25 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory &
09/27 – Lubbock, TX @ Lubbock Municipal Auditorium &
09/29 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live &
09/30 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live &
10/01 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live &
10/13 – Greenville, MS @ Mighty Mississippi Music Festival
11/02 – Collingswood, NJ @ Scottish Rite Auditorium ^
11/03 – Northampton, MA @ Calvin Theater ^
11/05 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club ^
11/06 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club ^
11/07 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre ^
11/09 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall ^
11/10 – Norwalk, CT @ Wall Street Theater ^
11/11 – Lebanon, NH @ Lebanon Opera House ^
11/13 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall ^
11/14 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre ^
11/16 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall ^
11/17 – Berwyn, IL @ Fitzgerald’s ^
12/10 – Durham, NC @ Carolina Theatre
12/16 – Boston, MA @ Berklee Performance Center &
03/26 – Windsor, JM @ Mar Ramble On the Island

* = w/ Charles Lloyd & the Marvels
& = w/ Robert Plant and the Sensational Shapeshifters
^ = Car Wheels On a Gravel Road anniversary tour

No comments