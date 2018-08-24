Mac DeMarco covers Haruomi Hosono’s “Honey Moon”: Stream

Mac DeMarco, photo by Philip Cosores

Back in May, Mac DeMarco shared a pair of tracks, “She’s My Sweet” and “Fuck the Toronto Raptors”, to coincide with the annual Met Gala event in New York. Everyone’s favorite jizz jazzer has returned today with more new material in the form of a cover song.

The Canadian indie rocker has put his own spin on “Honey Moon”, originally released by iconic Japanese singer/songwriter/producer Haruomi Hosono in 1975. Over languid guitars, DeMarco can be heard singing in Japanese.



As Stereogum points out, DeMarco actually debuted this cover version in July during a studio jam session that was live streamed on his YouTube channel CAM TONY.

Take a listen below.

Here’s the original:

August has been especially eventful for DeMarco, as he launched his own record label (named Mac’s Record Label, duh) and announced his first-ever solo tour.