Mac DeMarco launches new record label, announces first-ever solo tour

Mac DeMarco, photo by Philip Cosores

For the last six years, Mac DeMarco has released his music through Captured Tracks, including his two most recent projects, 2017’s This Old Dog full-length and his 2015 mini-LP, Another One. Now, the jizz jazzer has decided to go at it himself by launching his own imprint. To coincide with the exciting news, DeMarco has also announced his first-ever solo tour.

The Canadian songwriter’s label is called, in true DeMarco fashion, Mac’s Record Label. According to a statement, his friend Jen, drummer from The Courtneys, helped to pick out the name. The material put out through Mac’s Record Label will receive global distribution by Caroline, which also oversees releases from Epitaph, ATO, and Fool’s Gold, among others.

As for DeMarco’s new lineup of solo tour dates — a trek which has been dubbed the “Purple Bobcat Next to River Tour” — they take place in the US starting in mid-November. Among the confirmed stops: Phoenix, Oklahoma City, Charlotte, Atlanta, New Orleans, Austin, and Dallas. His set at Tropicalia Festival in Long Beach, California is also part of the itinerary. These new gigs follow a lengthy run across the pond in Europe.

For every ticket sold to his upcoming shows, $1 will be donated to support local Girls Rock Camps and “their work empowering girls, trans and gender-diverse young people through music education and mentorship.”

Recently, DeMarco was seen hanging and jamming with the likes of Flea, Anderson. Paak, Mike Myers (yes that one), and Post Malone.

Find DeMarco’s full tour schedule below, followed by the goofy logo for his new label.

Mac DeMarco 2018 Tour Dates:

08/10 – San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands

08/11 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

08/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

08/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

08/24 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

08/25 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

09/02 – Hamilton, ON @ Raspberry Farms

09/02 – Hamilton, ON @ Collective Arts Brewery (DJ Set)

09/04 – Philadelphia, PA @ Mann Center for the Performing Arts #

09/05 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem #

09/08 – New York, NY @ Central Park Summerstage

09/10 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheater $

10/07 – Memphis, TN @ Mempho Music Festival

10/12 – Moscow, RU @ Arbat Hall *

10/14 – St. Petersburg, RU @ Kosmonavt Club *

10/15 – Helsinki, FI @ The Circus *

10/17 – Riga, LV @ Palladium Riga *

10/18 – Vilnius, LT @ The Hall Compensa *

10/19 – Warsaw, PL @ Progresja *

10/20 – Warsaw, PL @ Progresja *

10/21 – Bratislava, SK @ Atelier Babylon *

10/22 – Leipzig, DE @ Werk 2 *

10/23 – Frankfurt, DE @ Gibson ^

10/24 – Munich, DE @ Neue Theaterfabrik ^

10/25 – Dusseldorf, DE @ Robert-Schuman-Saal ^

10/26 – Antwerp, BE @ De Roma ^

10/29 – Belfast, UK @ Limelight ^

10/30 – Manchester, UK @ Victoria Warehouse “^*

10/31 – Southampton, UK @ This Old Bat ^

11/01 – Paris, FR @ Pitchfork Paris

11/03-04 – Long Beach, CA @ Tropicalia Festival +

11/12 – Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar +

11/13 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sister Bar +

11/14 – Oklahoma City, OK @ ACM Performance Lab +

11/17 – Chattanooga, TN @ Walker Theatre +

11/18 – Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle +

11/20 – Charlotte, NC @ McGlohon Theater +

11/21 – Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall +

11/23 – Atlanta, GA @ King Plow Art Center +

11/24 – Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre +

11/25 – Jackson, MS @ Hal and Mals +

11/26 – New Orleans, LA @ Music Box Village +

11/28 – Austin, TX @ The Paramount Theatre +

11/29 – Dallas, TX @ Texas Theatre +

11/30 – San Antonio, TX @ Tobin Center +

12/03 – Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole +

! = with Geneva Jacuzzi, Cola Boyy

+ = Purple Bobcat Next to River Tour

@ = with Bane’s World, Cmon

~ = with Cowgirl Clue

% = w/ Weyes Blood, Melanie Faye

# = with Juan Wauters

$ = with Noname, The Free Nationals, DJ Jonathan Toubin

* = with Aldous RH

^ = with Jackie Cohen

“ = with The Garden

Revisit the video for “This Old Dog”: