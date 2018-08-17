Janet Jackson returns with new single “Made For Now”: Stream

Janet Jackson, photo by Julia Drummond

Janet Jackson has released her new single, “Made For Now”, featuring Daddy Yankee. She’s also shared its official music video, directed by Dave Meyers (Kendrick Lamar, Missy Elliott). Watch it below.

“Made For Now” is Jackson’s first new material since Unbreakable, the well-received 2015 album that gave us such singles as “No Sleeep” and “Dammn Baby”. It’s also her first release since the R&B icon gave birth to her first child in January 2017.

Jackson is set to appear on Friday’s episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where she will perform “Made For Now” live for the first time. It was 14 years ago that she last appeared on a late-night TV program. Jackson is also scheduled as a guest on MTV’s TRL AM on Friday.

It’s believed “Made For Now” is taken from a forthcoming album. Variety reports Jackson just inked a deal partnering with independent distributor, label, and publisher Cinq Music in anticipation of a new full-length.

Jackson recently wrapped up the latest leg of her “State of the World Tour”, which included a memorable set at New York City’s Panorama Festival. Next month, she’s scheduled to return to the stage with an appearance at NYC’s Global Citizen Festival.

Holder of numerous Grammy awards, Jackson is the subject of the newest season of Consequence of Sound’s Discography podcast. Revisit the most recent installment below.

