Manchester Orchestra and The Front Bottoms announce co-headlining tour

Manchester Orchestra and The Front Bottoms, photos by Ben Kaye

Atlanta alternative rockers Manchester Orchestra and New Jersey indie emo outfit The Front Bottoms have joined forces for a co-headlining US tour. Set to take place this winter, the jaunt kicks off at ManO’s yearly Thanksgiving celebration, The Stuffing, in their Georgia hometown on November 21st. As they wrap up the trek, the bands will also play The Front Bottoms’ annual end-of-the-year throwdown, Champagne Jam. There’s also a mystery TBA show on December 8th, so stay tuned for what that might be.

Both bands are scheduled to perform at Foo Fighters’ Cal Jam 18 in October. Manchester Orchestra have Austin City Limits that same month, while The Front Bottoms have stops at Riot Fest Chicago and Sea.Hear.Now Festival in their home state.

Check out the full docket below. Tickets are available August 16th, with fan club pre-sale live at noon today, Spotify pre-sale launching August 14th, and Citi Cardmember pre-sale starting August 15th.

Manchester Orchestra and The Front Bottoms 2018 Tour Dates:

09/14-16 – Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest *

09/30 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Sea.Hear.Now Festival *

10/05 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits #

10/06 – San Bernardino, CA @ Cal Jam 18

10/12 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits #

11/21 – Atlanta, GA @ The Stuffing at Fox Theatre

11/23 – Raleigh NC @ The Ritz

11/24 – Washington, D.C. @ The Anthem

11/25 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

11/27 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues Houston

11/28 – Dallas, TX @ Bomb Factory

11/29 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Diamond Ballroom

12/01 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

12/02 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater

12/03 – Clive, IA @ 7 Flags

12/05 – Madison WI @ The Sylvee

12/07 – Detroit, MI @ Fillmore Detroit

12/08 – TBA

12/10 – Rochester, NY @ Main Street Armory

12/12 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia

12/13 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia

12/14 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

12/15 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

12/16 – TBA @ Champagne Jam

12/18 – Lowell MA @ Tsongas Center

* = w/ The Front Bottoms only

# = w/ Manchester Orchestra only