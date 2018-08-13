Manchester Orchestra and The Front Bottoms announce co-headlining tour

Atlanta alternative rockers Manchester Orchestra and New Jersey indie emo outfit The Front Bottoms have joined forces for a co-headlining US tour. Set to take place this winter, the jaunt kicks off at ManO’s yearly Thanksgiving celebration, The Stuffing, in their Georgia hometown on November 21st. As they wrap up the trek, the bands will also play The Front Bottoms’ annual end-of-the-year throwdown, Champagne Jam. There’s also a mystery TBA show on December 8th, so stay tuned for what that might be.
Both bands are scheduled to perform at Foo Fighters’ Cal Jam 18 in October. Manchester Orchestra have Austin City Limits that same month, while The Front Bottoms have stops at Riot Fest Chicago and Sea.Hear.Now Festival in their home state.
Check out the full docket below. Tickets are available August 16th, with fan club pre-sale live at noon today, Spotify pre-sale launching August 14th, and Citi Cardmember pre-sale starting August 15th.
Manchester Orchestra and The Front Bottoms 2018 Tour Dates:
09/14-16 – Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest *
09/30 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Sea.Hear.Now Festival *
10/05 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits #
10/06 – San Bernardino, CA @ Cal Jam 18
10/12 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits #
11/21 – Atlanta, GA @ The Stuffing at Fox Theatre
11/23 – Raleigh NC @ The Ritz
11/24 – Washington, D.C. @ The Anthem
11/25 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
11/27 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues Houston
11/28 – Dallas, TX @ Bomb Factory
11/29 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Diamond Ballroom
12/01 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium
12/02 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater
12/03 – Clive, IA @ 7 Flags
12/05 – Madison WI @ The Sylvee
12/07 – Detroit, MI @ Fillmore Detroit
12/08 – TBA
12/10 – Rochester, NY @ Main Street Armory
12/12 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia
12/13 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia
12/14 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
12/15 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
12/16 – TBA @ Champagne Jam
12/18 – Lowell MA @ Tsongas Center
* = w/ The Front Bottoms only
# = w/ Manchester Orchestra only