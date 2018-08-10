Menu
Joey Purp returns with new song “March 12th”: Stream

Ahead of a new project dropping later this summer

on August 10, 2018, 9:48am
March 12th song Joey Purp stream
Joey Purp

The last big solo release from Joey Purp came in the form of 2016’s iiidrops mixtape. In the years since, the Chicago rapper has guested on tracks alongside Vic Mensa, Isaiah Rashad, Knox Fortune, and KAMI. Now, according to a statement, the Savemoney crew member is gearing up to return with a new project of his own later this summer.

In anticipation of that release, Purp has unveiled a loosie today called “March 12th”, produced by Donn Robb, known for his work with Young Thug and Valee.

Take a listen below.

“March 12th” Artwork:

joey purp march 12th Joey Purp returns with new song March 12th: Stream

