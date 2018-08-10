Joey Purp returns with new song “March 12th”: Stream

Joey Purp

The last big solo release from Joey Purp came in the form of 2016’s iiidrops mixtape. In the years since, the Chicago rapper has guested on tracks alongside Vic Mensa, Isaiah Rashad, Knox Fortune, and KAMI. Now, according to a statement, the Savemoney crew member is gearing up to return with a new project of his own later this summer.

In anticipation of that release, Purp has unveiled a loosie today called “March 12th”, produced by Donn Robb, known for his work with Young Thug and Valee.

Take a listen below.

“March 12th” Artwork: