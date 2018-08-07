Marissa Nadler shares new song “Blue Vapor” and eerie video: Stream

Marissa Nadler

Marissa Nadler’s eighth studio album, For My Crimes, is due out September 28th via Sacred Bones and Bella Union, and today the gothic songwriter has shared a symbolist music video for sophomore single, “Blue Vapor”.

Dum Dum Girls’ Kristin Kontrol lends weight to the mournful, slow-burning track with ethereal backing vocals, while Hole’s Patty Schemel ushers the song into its second act with some forceful percussion. Director Thomas McMahan’s video is built around specific images, which he sets against a grey and black palette before each endures its own kind of destruction.





“Thomas McMahan beautifully articulates the intangible sense of depersonalization depicted in the song,” Nadler said in a press release. “He makes some heads explode and incinerates everything in sight. He does so beautifully and seamlessly and leaves ‘Blue Vapor’ a gorgeous monochromatic world to exist in. Taking an abstract approach, he utilizes various experimental and mixed media animation techniques, merging the mood and imagery of the song with hallucinatory visuals that make me go ‘wow’ like I wanted to.”

Watch it below.

For My Crimes is Nadler’s first studio LP since 2016’s Strangers. It follows a prolific several years for Nadler, who also released an EP, Bury Your Name, and toured with the likes of metal titans like Ghost and Pallbearer. She’ll be hitting the road again this fall, having just added some North American dates to an itinerary that already has her opening for The Decemberists and touring Europe. See her schedule below.