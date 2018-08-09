Midge hits the road in trailer for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season two: Watch

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime)

By far Amazon Prime’s most successful original series to date, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel stormed onto the scene as perhaps 2017’s biggest surprise hit. The story of Midge Maisel (Rachel Brosnahan), an accidental budding stand-up comedian in late-’50s New York, used its swinging tone and tight period detail to land 14 Emmy nominations. Needless to say, it’s yet another smash for Amy Sherman-Palladino, Gilmore Girls creator and master of female-driven dramedies with airtight screenwriting.

Season two of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel will see the newly divorced Midge take her act on the road, working the Catskills circuit alongside Susie (Alex Borstein) and continuing to struggle against the changing times, while dealing with turning hot subjects like nuclear panic into comedy material. While there’s not yet an official release date for season two, it’ll apparently be out before the end of the year. And just in time for the oncoming Emmys, there’s a trailer, promising even more stunning era-specfic attire and more hysterics from Brosnahan, who’s currently delivering one of TV’s best performances on a per-episode basis.

You can check out the new season’s quick new trailer below, and look forward to The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel cleaning up at the Emmys on September 17th.