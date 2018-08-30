Mastodon cancel fall tour with Dinosaur Jr. due to “critical situation”

Mastodon, photo by Jimmy Hubbard

Tough news out of the Mastodon camp, as the band has been forced to cancel their North American fall tour with Dinosaur Jr. due to a “critical situation of a member of the Mastodon family.” The trek was slated to kick off this Saturday, September 1st, in Edmonton, Canada.

Mastodon made the announcement today on Facebook with the following message:



Mastodon regrets to inform fans that due to a critical situation of a member of the Mastodon family, their upcoming tour with Dinosaur Jr. will be canceled. Tickets and VIP upgrades will be refunded at point of purchase.

Mastodon would like to extend their sincerest thanks to their loyal fans as well as the fans of Dinosaur Jr. for their support and understanding at this time. The band hopes to make up these shows at a future time, but as of now, no plans for rescheduling have been set.

We recently interviewed Mastodon drummer Brann Dailor, and he told us he was “stoked” about touring with Dinosaur Jr., calling frontman J. Mascis a “definite visionary.” The affected tour dates are listed below.

Mastodon and Dinosaur Jr. Canceled 2018 North American Tour Dates:

09/01 – Edmonton, AB @ North Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

09/02 – Calgary, AB @ Grey Eagle Centre

09/04 – Saskatoon, SK @ O’Brians Event Centre

09/06 – Winnipeg, MB @ Burton Cummings Theatre

09/07 – Duluth, MN @ Duluth Heritage Center

09/08 – Sioux City, IA @ Anthem at Hard Rock Casino

09/11 – Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Ballroom

09/12 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre

09/14 – Ft. Wayne, IN @ Clyde Theatre

09/15 – Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe Live

09/16 – London, ON @ London Concert Theatre

09/17 – Kitchener, ON @ Elements

09/19 – Hamilton, ON @ First Ontario Concert Hall

09/20 – Port Chester, NY @ Capitol Theatre

09/21 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore