Mastodon cancel fall tour with Dinosaur Jr. due to “critical situation”

Tough news out of the Mastodon camp, as the band has been forced to cancel their North American fall tour with Dinosaur Jr. due to a “critical situation of a member of the Mastodon family.” The trek was slated to kick off this Saturday, September 1st, in Edmonton, Canada.
Mastodon made the announcement today on Facebook with the following message:
Mastodon regrets to inform fans that due to a critical situation of a member of the Mastodon family, their upcoming tour with Dinosaur Jr. will be canceled. Tickets and VIP upgrades will be refunded at point of purchase.
Mastodon would like to extend their sincerest thanks to their loyal fans as well as the fans of Dinosaur Jr. for their support and understanding at this time. The band hopes to make up these shows at a future time, but as of now, no plans for rescheduling have been set.
We recently interviewed Mastodon drummer Brann Dailor, and he told us he was “stoked” about touring with Dinosaur Jr., calling frontman J. Mascis a “definite visionary.” The affected tour dates are listed below.
Mastodon and Dinosaur Jr. Canceled 2018 North American Tour Dates:
09/01 – Edmonton, AB @ North Alberta Jubilee Auditorium
09/02 – Calgary, AB @ Grey Eagle Centre
09/04 – Saskatoon, SK @ O’Brians Event Centre
09/06 – Winnipeg, MB @ Burton Cummings Theatre
09/07 – Duluth, MN @ Duluth Heritage Center
09/08 – Sioux City, IA @ Anthem at Hard Rock Casino
09/11 – Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Ballroom
09/12 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre
09/14 – Ft. Wayne, IN @ Clyde Theatre
09/15 – Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe Live
09/16 – London, ON @ London Concert Theatre
09/17 – Kitchener, ON @ Elements
09/19 – Hamilton, ON @ First Ontario Concert Hall
09/20 – Port Chester, NY @ Capitol Theatre
09/21 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore
Tool’s Top 5 Music Videos
Tour Update: Nine Inch Nails Presents: Cold and Black and Infinite Tour
Metallica’s Top 5 Songs
Behemoth's Top 5 Songs
Alice in Chains' Top 5 Videos