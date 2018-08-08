Matthew Dear announces new album, Bunny, shares “Bunny’s Dream” and “Ec”: Stream

Matthew Dear, photo by Chad Kamenshine

It’s been six long years, but Matthew Dear is finally plotting his return. The producer will issue a new album called Bunny on October 12th.

Due out through Ghostly International, the LP represents Dear’s fifth overall and comes after 2012’s well-received Beams. Included on the 14-track effort are the previously released singles, “Modafinil Blues” and “Bad Ones” featuring Tegan and Sara. It turns out these two contrasting cuts — the former is anxious, the latter more light-hearted — mirror the diversity of the album as a whole.

Dear elaborated further, as well as explained the album’s interesting, one-word title in a press statement:

“’I’m calling this one Bunny. As always, it’s got a little bit of everything that makes me who I am. Why Bunny? Fundamentally, I love the way the word looks and sounds. I love the way it rolls off the mind and onto the tongue. It’s a funny thing too. Bunnies are cute. Bunnies are weird. They’re soft. They’re sexy. They’re lucky. They wildly procreate. They trick hunters, but get tricked by turtles. They lead you down holes. They adorn the headboards of children’s beds, lined up meticulously just as mom did when she was your age. Bunnies are seemingly with us from birth, and probably skitter past on our way out the big door…”

Along with the LP news, Dear has shared another pair of songs in “Bunny’s Dream” and “Echo”. They continue the trend of dualities, highlighting the different sides of the Texas-born artist: The first is a dreamy offering suitable for the last hurrahs of summer, while the second seems to pull from Dear’s Detroit techno upbringing with its mysterious, industrial sounds.

Take a listen below.

Bunny Artwork:

Bunny Tracklist:

01. Bunny’s Dream

02. Calling

03. Can You Rush Them

04. Echo

05. Modafinil Blues

06. What You Don’t Know

07. Horses (feat. Tegan and Sara)

08. Moving Man

09. Bunny’s Interlude

10. Duke of Dens

11. Electricity

12. Kiss Me Forever

13. Bad Ones (feat. Tegan and Sara)

14. Before I Go