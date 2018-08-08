Mazzy Star announce first US performance in five years

Mazzy Star

Back in May, Mazzy Star returned with Still, a four-track EP containing the band’s first new music in four years. It’s been even longer since the dream-pop auteurs last played a show in America, but that will change come November.

Hope Sandoval and co. are announced to play Tropicalia, a two-day music and taco festival taking place in Long Beach, California on November 3rd and 4th. It marks the band’s first confirmed US performance since 2013.







Mazzy Star are part of an eclectic lineup that also includes Cardi B, Morrissey, Mac DeMarco, Kali Uchis, Toro Y Moi, and more. See the full lineup below.