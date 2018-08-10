Hip-Hop Mean Tweets: ASAP Rocky, Tyler the Creator, Lil Wayne, and Wale read Twitter insults

Wale reads a mean tweet

Thursday night’s Jimmy Kimmel Live was heavy on the hip-hop. In addition to an extensive interview with Kanye West, the episode featured a new edition of “Mean Tweets” read by some of the biggest names in the game, including ASAP Rocky, Tyler the Creator, Pusha-T, Anderson .Paak, Lil Wayne, DJ Khaled, Rae Sremmurd, Ty Dolla $ign, and more.

“Just when you think the world is gonna be ok, Big Sean comes out with a new piece of shit song,” read Big Sean’s tweet. DJ Khaled recited a message saying “focus on getting your own fat ass in shape guy, you can’t inspire people to be great when you haven’t seen your dick in years.” Said Wale’s tweet, “I just farted and it smelled like Wale’s entire discography.” That one was particularly rough — and accurate.

Watch the full segment below. Sadly, Kimmel couldn’t convince Kanye to read a tweet. Just based on the reaction to tonight’s interview, there’s more than enough out there to choose from.