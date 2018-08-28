This Melvins tour poster featuring Kurt Cobain and Courtney Love is a gorgeous, grotesque masterwork

Melvins, Kurt Cobain, and Courtney Love

Earlier this year, Melvins dropped Pinkus Abortion Technician, the sludge rockers’ 27th studio album. They followed it up with an aggressive touring schedule, one that’s given way to what has to be one of the coolest show posters we’ve ever seen. Created by Cincinnati artist Brian Methe and inspired by a cover a 1992 issue of Sassy, the gorgeous, grotesque illustration again finds Buzz Osborne and company nodding towards their bygone relationship with Nirvana’s Kurt Cobain.

On it, you see the skeleton of who is pretty clearly Cobain, who is being embraced by a woman who is pretty clearly his ex-wife, Courtney Love. Here, her arms take on the form of tentacles, while a cash sign is stamped to Cobain’s skull. The implications are clear for anyone who’s even remotely read up on Cobain’s latter days and tumultuous, passionate relationship with Love.



See it below, and smash this link to Methe’s Etsy store very, very quickly if you want one of your own. There is a very, very limited supply.