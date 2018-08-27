Metallica unveil new line of Nixon watches

Metallica x Nixon watch collection

Ever look down at your watch as you wait for the bell to toll, or the Sandman to enter, or even the day that never comes? Well, if so, there’s a new line of Metallica watches that will help you pass the time.

The metal titans have teamed up with watchmaker Nixon for a series of timepieces called the Nixon x Metallica hardcore collection. The watches feature images representing the band’s classic albums like Kill ‘Em All, Ride the Lightning, Master of Puppets, …And Justice for All, and “The Black Album”, as well as their most recent disc, Hardwired… To Self Destruct.



The band previously joined forces with Nixon for a serious of custom watch bands in 2010, with proceeds going to the Musicians Assistance Program.

Retail prices on the watches range from $150 to $500, with a limited-edition $750 “Sanitarium” watch also available. The watches will be available on November 5th, but pre-orders are already being taken at Metallica.com, where you can see all the designs in the collection. The band promises more items from their collaboration with Nixon in 2019.

In the meantime, fans can catch Metallica on their fall U.S. tour, which kicks off September 2nd in Madison, Wisconsin. A full list of dates can be found here.