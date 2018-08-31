Michelle Branch and Patrick Carney welcome their first child

Patrick Carney Michelle Branch

Let us all take a moment to welcome Rhys James Carney, the first child child of Michelle Branch and The Black Keys’ Patrick Carney.

The little nugget was born on Tuesday night, and Branch took to Instagram earlier today to give us all a look. Rhys is Branch’s second child, as she’s also mother to 13-year old Owen, whom she sired with ex-husband Teddy Landau. This is Carney’s first child, and we’re sure he’s already looking at pint-sized drum kits.



Branch and Carney got engaged last summer, and have proven to be as compatible artistically as they are romantically. Carney produced, co-wrote, and played drums on her 2017 comeback album, and last August collaborated on a cover of “A Horse With No Name” for the Bojack Horseman soundtrack.