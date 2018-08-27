Mick Jenkins shares new Kaytranada-produced track “What Am I to Do”: Stream

Mick Jenkins, photo by Cat Miller

Chicago rapper Mick Jenkins is continuing to build anticipation for his follow-up to last year’s The Healing Component, which is expected later this fall. He’s so far released two entries attributed to his or more series — the anxious mixtape and the frustration EP — as well as the recent single “Bruce Banner”. Today, he’s shared another new track called “What Am I to Do”.

Produced by past collaborator and Polaris Prize winning producer Kaytranada, “What Am I to Do” has a slick, twinkling beat, like a drive down a neon-lined city street. Over the soulful sounds, Jenkins drops bars about the hard work he puts into his lifestyle and being the best: “They gave us nothing, had to hustle same way coffee cook/ Early morning grind trying to help these niggas wake up/ Etch A Sketch flows, I got the shit to shake up.”



Take a listen below.

Hopefully we’ll get some more news on Jenkins’ upcoming album soon. Kaytranada, meanwhile, recently shared some re-edits of classic tracks by A Tribe Called Quest and Sade.

“What Am I to Do” Artwork: