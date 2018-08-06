Mike Shinoda to headline fall 2018 North American Monster Energy Outbreak Tour

Mike Shinoda has been tapped as the headliner of the “Monster Energy Outbreak Tour” this fall, marking his first full-scale solo trek of North America.
The vocalist and multi-instrumentalist released his first solo album, Post Traumatic, in June. The tour announcement comes a little more than a year after Shinoda’s Linkin Park bandmate Chester Bennington took his own life.
Along with performing, Shinoda will present art pieces that he created while making Post Traumatic at each stop on the tour.
“Listening to a recorded song is not the same as experiencing that song live on stage,” explained Shinoda in a press release. “Similarly, seeing a painting in an album or book is not the same as seeing the original, in person. In sharing a live experience with you, my hope is to inspire questions, answers, and reflection — not only about my story, but about your own. The search for meaning is boundless, and art is often one of our best vehicles.”
The trek kicks off October 10th in Montreal, Canada, and wraps November 17th in Silver Spring, Maryland. Tickets for the tour go on sale to the public this Friday, with various pre-sales beginning tomorrow. More information and ticket links can be found at the official Monster Energy Outbreak Tour page. You can grab tickets here.
Mike Shindoda 2018 North American Tour Dates:
10/10 – Montreal, QC @ Mtelus
10/11 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel
10/13 – New York, NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 17
10/14 – Philadelphia, PA @ Fillmore
10/15 – Stroudsburg, PA @ Sherman Theater
10/17 – Charlotte, NC @ Fillmore
10/19 – Tampa, FL @ The Ritz Ybor
10/20 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues
10/21 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
10/23 – Raleigh, NC @ Ritz
10/25 – New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues
10/28 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues
10/30 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues
11/02 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
11/03 – San Diego, CA @ Dia de los Deftones
11/05 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues
11/06 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
11/08 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
11/09 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium
11/11 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues
11/14 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
11/16 – Detroit, MI @ Fillmore
11/17 – Silver Spring, MD @ Fillmore