Mike Shinoda to headline fall 2018 North American Monster Energy Outbreak Tour

Mike Shinoda, photo by Frank Maddocks

Mike Shinoda has been tapped as the headliner of the “Monster Energy Outbreak Tour” this fall, marking his first full-scale solo trek of North America.

The vocalist and multi-instrumentalist released his first solo album, Post Traumatic, in June. The tour announcement comes a little more than a year after Shinoda’s Linkin Park bandmate Chester Bennington took his own life.





Along with performing, Shinoda will present art pieces that he created while making Post Traumatic at each stop on the tour.

“Listening to a recorded song is not the same as experiencing that song live on stage,” explained Shinoda in a press release. “Similarly, seeing a painting in an album or book is not the same as seeing the original, in person. In sharing a live experience with you, my hope is to inspire questions, answers, and reflection — not only about my story, but about your own. The search for meaning is boundless, and art is often one of our best vehicles.”

The trek kicks off October 10th in Montreal, Canada, and wraps November 17th in Silver Spring, Maryland. Tickets for the tour go on sale to the public this Friday, with various pre-sales beginning tomorrow. More information and ticket links can be found at the official Monster Energy Outbreak Tour page. You can grab tickets here.

Mike Shindoda 2018 North American Tour Dates:

10/10 – Montreal, QC @ Mtelus

10/11 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel

10/13 – New York, NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 17

10/14 – Philadelphia, PA @ Fillmore

10/15 – Stroudsburg, PA @ Sherman Theater

10/17 – Charlotte, NC @ Fillmore

10/19 – Tampa, FL @ The Ritz Ybor

10/20 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues

10/21 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

10/23 – Raleigh, NC @ Ritz

10/25 – New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues

10/28 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

10/30 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues

11/02 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

11/03 – San Diego, CA @ Dia de los Deftones

11/05 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues

11/06 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

11/08 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

11/09 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

11/11 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues

11/14 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

11/16 – Detroit, MI @ Fillmore

11/17 – Silver Spring, MD @ Fillmore