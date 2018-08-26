Menu
News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music and Film Headlines

Mike Shinoda joins Sum 41 to perform Linkin Park’s “Faint”: Watch

The special tribute performance took place at Reading Festival

by
on August 26, 2018, 12:16pm
0 comments
Sum 41 with Mike Shinoda
Sum 41 with Mike Shinoda

Sum 41 and Linkin Park’s Mike Shinoda joined forces at Reading Festival on Saturday for a special tribute to late Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington. To close Sum 41’s own set, the band welcomed Shinoda to the stage for a cover of Linkin Park’s “Faint”. Shinoda played guitar and rapped his verses, while Sum 41’s Deryck Whibley sang Bennington’s vocals. Watch pro-shot footage of the performance below.

Whibley previously participated in the tribute concert to Bennington held in Los Angeles late last year.

Previous Story
Live Review: Interpol Welcome Marauder and Bid Adieu to Brooklyn’s House of Vans (8/24)
Next Story
Cardi B makes live comeback at Migos concert, performs “MotorSport”: Watch
No comments