Mike Shinoda joins Sum 41 to perform Linkin Park’s “Faint”: Watch

Sum 41 with Mike Shinoda

Sum 41 and Linkin Park’s Mike Shinoda joined forces at Reading Festival on Saturday for a special tribute to late Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington. To close Sum 41’s own set, the band welcomed Shinoda to the stage for a cover of Linkin Park’s “Faint”. Shinoda played guitar and rapped his verses, while Sum 41’s Deryck Whibley sang Bennington’s vocals. Watch pro-shot footage of the performance below.

Whibley previously participated in the tribute concert to Bennington held in Los Angeles late last year.

