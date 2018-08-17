Menu
Mitski premieres incredible new album, Be the Cowboy: Stream

One of the year's best albums has finally arrived

on August 17, 2018, 12:29am
image

Today marks the release of Mitski’s anticipated new album, BeThe Cowboythe follow-up to her 2016 breakthrough Puberty 2Subscribers of Apple Music and Spotify can stream it below.

In her glowing review, Consequence of Sound‘s Kayleigh Hughes described the album as being filled with “elegant, compact musical vignettes that explore the pain and folly and intoxication of building and losing connections,” nothing that “each track is a gem, reflective and complex and yet exactly as simple as it ought to be.” Before its release, Mitski shared music videos for singles like “Geyser” and “Nobody”, as well as a lyric video for album closer “Two Slow Dancers”. She’s scheduled to tour behind the LP this fall.

Be the Cowboy follows a single protagonist, who Mitski told The Outline “is a person who’s in me.” She continued, “It’s this woman who feels powerless and overcompensates by exercising extreme control on herself and on her environment, and just trying to be powerful within her own the limits of her her body and who she is, but kind of just unraveling a little bit because the amount of control she’s exercising on to herself maybe isn’t healthy or isn’t natural. There’s something more warm and human inside that she’s pushing down in order to appear strong to the world.”

Speaking with Pitchfork about the album’s themes, she added, “I will neglect everything else, including me as a person, just to get to keep making music. And even if it actually sometimes hurts, it doesn’t matter as long as I get to be a musician.”

Be the Cowboy Artwork:

Be the Cowboy Tracklist
01. Geyser
02. Why Didn’t You Stop Me
03. Old Friend
04. A Pearl
05. Lonesome Love
06. Remember My Name
07. Me And My Husband
08. Come Into the Water
09. Nobody
10. Pink in the Night
11. A Horse Named Cold Air
12. Washing Machine Heart
13. Blue Light
14. Two Slow Dancers

Below, listen to Mitski chat about the new album on a recent episode of Consequence of Sound’s Kyle Meredith With…

