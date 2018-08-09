Mountain Man return with Magic Ship, their first new album in eight years

Mountain Man, photo by Shervin Lainez

Mountain Man made quite the splash with 2010’s Made the Harbor, but, aside from a few singles here and there, the folk trio drifted off into the bush, with the group’s Amelia Meath emerging with an entirely new project in Sylvan Esso. The group reunited last year for a packed performance at the Eaux Claires Music Festival, and now Meath, Alexandra Sauser-Monnig, and Molly Sarlé are back with a brand new album. Called Magic Ship, it’s due out on September 21st via Nonesuch Records.

In a press statement, Sarlé sums up the group’s connection thusly, “We all have this secret access to each other’s feelings, whether or not we’re singing. That is what creates the alchemy when we are singing together.”

Quenching a palpable thirst for their sparse, cottony harmonies, Mountain Man has shared a trio of new songs in advance of the album’s release. They include the a cappella opener “Window”, as well as the tipsy “Rang Tang Ring Toon” and buoyant “Stella”, a perfect introduction to the striking intersection of the group’s vocal styles.

Stream the songs below, and pre-order the album here.

Magic Ship Tracklist:

01. Window

02. AGT

03. Baby Where You Are

04. Rang Tang Ring Toon

05. Stella

06. Blue Mountain

07. Moon

08. Boat

09. Whale Song

10. Fish

11. Underwear

12. Slow Wakeup Sunday Morning

13. Bright Morning Stars

14. Guilt