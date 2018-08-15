Mudhoney unleash new song “Kill Yourself Live”: Stream

Mudhoney, photo by Lior Phillips

Digital Garbage is the forthcoming album from Mudhoney, due out September 28th through Sub Pop. The 11-track collection follows 2013’s Vanishing Point and marks the alt-rockers 10th in their 30-year career.

Previously, Mudhoney churned out the driving lead single, “Paranoid Core”. Now, the Seattle-bred outfit is back today with “Kill Yourself Live”, which features a line that inspired the album’s title and comments on “the way notoriety goes viral.” Vocalist Mark Arm elaborated:

I’m not on social media, so my experience is somewhat limited, but people really seem to find validation in the likes — and then there’s Facebook Live, where people have streamed torture and murder, or, in the case of Philando Castile, getting murdered by a cop.

In the course of writing that song, I thought about how, once you put something out there online, you can’t wipe it away. It’s always going to be there — even if no one digs it up, it’s still out there floating somewhere.

Hear the crunchy, nearly five-minute cut below.

Mudhoney recently kicked off a North American tour in support of Digital Garbage. Find their full itinerary here. Over the weekend, Arm made a surprise appearance during Pearl Jam’s hometown Seattle concert.