Municipal Waste and High on Fire to co-headline fall 2018 US tour

Municipal Waste and High on Fire tour poster artwork

Two powerhouse acts will be joining forces for a co-headlining U.S. trek, as Municipal Waste and High on Fire will embark on “The Speed of the Wizard Tour” this fall.

The two bands will be supported on the tour by Toxic Holocast and Haunt, making for a bill that has Municipal Waste vocalist Tony Foresta stoked to hit the road on the trek, which launches November 2nd in Dallas.







“We’re really excited to be teaming up with our brothers in High on Fire to put together this sweet package of killer bands,” says Foresta in a press release. “We couldn’t be more pleased with how everything came together. Stoked to travel with our old friends and one of our favorite thrash bands Toxic Holocaust as well as getting blown away by Haunt every night. See you soon!!!”

Municipal Waste will be out in support of last year’s Slime and Punishment album, while High on Fire will be supporting their just-announced new album Electric Messiah, which arrives October 5th.

Municipal Waste and High on Fire 2018 US Tour Dates:

11/02 – Dallas, TX @ Canton Hall

11/03 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk

11/04 – New Orleans, LA @ Southport Music

11/06 – Tampa, FL @ The Orpheum

11/07 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade

11/09 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat

11/10 – Richmond, VA @ The National w/ GWAR

11/11 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw

11/12 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

11/13 – Boston, MA @ Paradise

11/15 – Chicago, IL @ Metro

11/17 – Denver, CO @ Oriental Theater

11/18 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall

11/20 – Portland, OR @ BossaNova Ballroom

11/21 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox @ The Market

11/23 – Ace Of Spades @ Sacramento, CA

11/24 – Berkeley, CA @ UC Theater

11/25 – San Diego, CA @ Brick By Brick*

11/26 – Santa Ana, CA @ Observatory*

* = no High on Fire