Municipal Waste and High on Fire to co-headline fall 2018 US tour

Two powerhouse acts will be joining forces for a co-headlining U.S. trek, as Municipal Waste and High on Fire will embark on “The Speed of the Wizard Tour” this fall.
The two bands will be supported on the tour by Toxic Holocast and Haunt, making for a bill that has Municipal Waste vocalist Tony Foresta stoked to hit the road on the trek, which launches November 2nd in Dallas.
“We’re really excited to be teaming up with our brothers in High on Fire to put together this sweet package of killer bands,” says Foresta in a press release. “We couldn’t be more pleased with how everything came together. Stoked to travel with our old friends and one of our favorite thrash bands Toxic Holocaust as well as getting blown away by Haunt every night. See you soon!!!”
Municipal Waste will be out in support of last year’s Slime and Punishment album, while High on Fire will be supporting their just-announced new album Electric Messiah, which arrives October 5th.
Municipal Waste and High on Fire 2018 US Tour Dates:
11/02 – Dallas, TX @ Canton Hall
11/03 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk
11/04 – New Orleans, LA @ Southport Music
11/06 – Tampa, FL @ The Orpheum
11/07 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade
11/09 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat
11/10 – Richmond, VA @ The National w/ GWAR
11/11 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw
11/12 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
11/13 – Boston, MA @ Paradise
11/15 – Chicago, IL @ Metro
11/17 – Denver, CO @ Oriental Theater
11/18 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall
11/20 – Portland, OR @ BossaNova Ballroom
11/21 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox @ The Market
11/23 – Ace Of Spades @ Sacramento, CA
11/24 – Berkeley, CA @ UC Theater
11/25 – San Diego, CA @ Brick By Brick*
11/26 – Santa Ana, CA @ Observatory*
* = no High on Fire