Muse announce new album, Simulation Theory, unveil “The Dark Side”: Stream

Muse

Muse have announced the title, tracklist, and release date of their eighth studio album: Simulation Theory, spanning 11 tracks, is due out November 9th through Warner Bros. Records.

Serving as the follow-up to 2015’s Drones, Simulation Theory was produced by the band alongside Rich Costey, Mike Elizondo, Shellback, and… Timbaland. Of the 11 songs found on the tracklist, we’ve already heard “Thought Contagion”, “Dig Down”, and “Something Human”. A fourth track, “The Dark Side”, is being previewed today to coincide with the album’s announcement. Like Muse’s previous three offerings, “The Dark Side” is accompanied by an elaborate music video, which you can watch below.



Simulation Theory will be released in three formats: Standard (11 tracks), Deluxe (16 tracks), and Super Deluxe (21 tracks). The expanded tracklisting boasts an acoustic gospel version of “Dig Down”, a UCLA Bruin Marching Band-featuring version of “Pressure”, a live version of “Thought Contagion”, acoustic versions of several tracks including “Something Human”, and “Alternate Reality” versions of “Algorithm” and “The Dark Side”.

Artwork for the album was illustrated by digital artist Kyle Lambert, who’s done the poster art for Stranger Things, Jurassic Park, and many other films. The Super Deluxe cover was illustrated by Paul Shipper, whose previous work includes Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Avengers: Affinity War, amongst others.

Muse will support Simulation Theory with a world tour in 2019; dates are still forthcoming.

Simulation Theory Artwork:

Simulation Theory Tracklist:

01. Algorithm

02. The Dark Side

03. Pressure

04. Propaganda

05. Break It To Me

06. Something Human

07. Thought Contagion

08. Get Up and Fight

09. Blockades

10. Dig Down

11. The Void

Deluxe Album CD:

01. Algorithm

02. The Dark Side

03. Pressure

04. Propaganda

05. Break It To Me

06. Something Human

07. Thought Contagion

08. Get Up and Fight

09. Blockades

10. Dig Down

11. The Void

12. Algorithm (Alternate Reality Version)

13. The Dark Side (Alternate Reality Version)

14. Propaganda (Acoustic)

15. Something Human (Acoustic)

16. Dig Down (Acoustic Gospel Version)

Super Deluxe Boxset:

CD 1 and Vinyl 1

01. Algorithm

02. The Dark Side

03. Pressure

04. Propaganda

05. Break It To Me

06. Something Human

07. Thought Contagion

08. Get Up and Fight

09. Blockades

10. Dig Down

11. The Void

CD 2 and Vinyl 2

01. Algorithm (Alternate Reality Version)

02. The Dark Side (Alternate Reality Version)

03. Pressure (feat. UCLA Bruin Marching Band)

04. Propaganda (Acoustic)

05. Break It To Me (Sam de Jong remix)

06. Something Human (acoustic)

07. Thought Contagion (Live)

08. Dig Down (Acoustic Gospel Version)

09. The Void (Acoustic)

10. The Dark Side (Alternate Reality Instrumental)