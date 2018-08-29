Menu
Neil Young and Daryl Hannah got married over the weekend: Report

Legendary rocker and veteran star reportedly sealed the deal on Saturday

by
on August 28, 2018, 8:37pm
Neil Young and Daryl Hannah, photo by Heather Kaplan
Neil Young and Daryl Hannah, photo by Heather Kaplan

Neil Young and Daryl Hannah had love to burn over the weekend.

According to the UK’s Mirror, the longtime couple reportedly got hitched in a small ceremony with close friends on Saturday in Atascadero, California, which followed an earlier ceremony off the Sun Juan islands aboard Young’s yacht.

“Congrats N & D,” the administrator to Young’s blog wrote, prompting one fan to ask if it was legit, to which the site replied, “Several attendees at (the) reception yesterday in central CA area have confirmed. Described as a ‘shindig.’”

Young’s guitarist Mark Miller seemingly confirmed the news on Facebook, writing: “Congratulations to Daryl Hannah and Neil Young on their wedding today,” even later adding: “I only knew about it because one of my friends attended the ceremony in Atascadero and announced it on his page.”

If that weren’t enough, Hannah herself posted the following via Instagram:

someone’s watching over us…. love & only love

A post shared by Daryl Hannah (@dhlovelife) on

A little history: Young and Hannah have been dating since 2014, around the time that the great bard filed for divorce from Pegi Young, his wife of 36 years. Earlier this year, Hannah directed Young in the Netflix film, Paradox.

