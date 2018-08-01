Neko Case and Mark Lanegan do the nasty in NSFW video for “Curse of the I-5 Corridor”: Watch

Neko Case and Mark Lanegan in the "Curse of the I-5 Corridor" Video

Neko Case has shared a video for “Curse of the I-5 Corridor”, her collaboration with Mark Lanegan from last year’s album, Hell-On. The clip may be largely animated and hilarious, but it’s also extremely NSFW, so hide the kids or hide from your boss before you click play.

“Curse of the I-5 Corridor” examines Case’s years growing up in the Pacific Northwest music scene, a time when she “fucked every man that I wanted to be.” It’s fitting, then, that the video finds Case and Lanegan engaging in some sensual relations, though it’s not presented in a way you might expect. Directed by Xan Aranda with animation from Janice Chun, the clip takes an amusing look at body image and sexuality by drawing in some unexpected naughty bits over Case and Lanegan’s skin-colored body suits. Take a look below.

For more on Hell-On, take a listen to Case’s new discussion with Thao Nguyen of Thao & The Get Down Stay Down on Song Exploder, where they dig into the album cut “Last Lion of Albion”. You can also revisit Case’s complete breakdown of the record by revisiting her appearance on Kyle Meredith With… below.

Listen and subscribe via iTunes | Google Play | Stitcher | YouTube | RSS