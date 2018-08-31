The Best of What’s Coming to Netflix in September 2018

Black Panther

September is the Monday of the warmer months. Gone are abbreviated work hours, nine p.m. sunsets, and the lack of need for a jacket (well, depending on where you live). Though September wakes us from the dreamy daze that summer exists within, Netflix’s new additions this month gives viewers plenty of vehicles for cinematic escapism. A spread of original films, major blockbusters, cult classics, and binge-worthy television shows will leave even the most selective streamer with plenty to indulge in.

Watch ASAP

The Breakfast Club – September 1 – The celebrated John Hughes flick highlights the rawness of the human experience over the course of a day in detention at Shermer High School. Featuring an ensemble cast of 80s coming-of-age darlings (Molly Ringwald, Anthony Michael Hall, Emilio Estevez, Ally Sheedy, and Judd Nelson), the film delivers the poignant message that, deep down, we’re all a little more similar than different.

Notes from Dunblane: Lessons of a School Shooting – September 28 – Sixteen years before the Sandy Hook massacre took place in the United States, a similar tragedy unfolded at Dunblane Primary School in Scotland. The parallel catastrophes resulted in two priests from each respective community forming a transatlantic bond through discussion of their mutual experiences and the pain and healing that subsequently comes with it.

Sierra Burgess Is a Loser – September 7 – Netflix has been on a roll releasing feel-good original films, and lucky for us, it looks like this is a trend that will be making the transition from summer to fall. Sierra Burgess Is A Loser is a romantic comedy that stars Shannon Purser (who made major waves as Barb in Stranger Things) as the titular character. She begins exchanging text messages with her crush, Jamey (To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before’s Noah Centineo), who thinks he’s really communicating with popular cheerleader Veronica (Kristine Froseth). The case of mistaken identity results in a hilarious and heartfelt adventure.

Get Binging

Jack Whitehall: Travels With my Father (Season 2)

Maniac

American Vandal (Season 2)

Cable Girls (Season 3)

For Your Superhero Needs…

Black Panther

Spider-Man 3

Iron Fist

Disney Digs

Disney’s Lilo & Stitch

Disney’s The Emperor’s New Groove

Disney’s A Wrinkle In Time

Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: Curse of the Black Pearl

Add It to the Queue

Groundhog Day

Scott Pilgrim vs. The World

Quincy

Role Models

August Rush

Sisters

Bid Farewell

“13 Going on 30”

“A Royal Night Out”

“Batman Begins”

“Casino”

“Dead Poets Society”

“Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest”

“Exporting Raymond”

“Forgetting Sarah Marshall”

“Ghostbusters”

“Hachi: A Dog’s Tale”

“Hotel for Dogs”

“I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry”

“It Might Get Loud”

“Joyful Noise”

“Just Friends”

“Lockup: County Jails” (Collection 1)

“Man on Wire”

“Stuart Little 3: Call of the Wild”

“The Assets”

“The Bucket List”

“The Dark Knight”

“The Descent”

“The Descent: Part 2”

“Outsourced”

“Waffle Street”

“Rules of Engagement” (Seasons 1 – 7)

“Disney’s Pete’s Dragon”

“A Star Is Born”

“Before the Devil Knows You’re Dead”

“Bordertown”

“Are You Here”

“Jackass 3.5: The Unrated Movie”

“Moonrise Kingdom”

“Iris”

“The Imitation Game”