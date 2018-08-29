Nickelodeon launches streaming service filled with ’90s shows

Ahh!! Real Monsters, Nickelodeon

Back in the ’90s, Nickelodeon was king. Whether you were glued to the screen or doing homework or in need of white noise, it was always on, serving as the cool babysitter for countless sick days, lonely afternoons, or spooky Saturday nights. Because of this, there’s a certain heightened nostalgia tied to its programming, which is why the company’s been capitalizing on its dusty IP by promising new revivals of Double Dare or Rugrats.

Now, they’ve gone full nelson and launched Nicksplat, a new streaming channel from VRV that brings back all of your favorite shows from when you were a wee one for only six bucks a month. Granted, it doesn’t have everything, and most of the titles only include a season or two each, but the channel plans to expand upon that, adding more and more episodes and series as the nostalgia grows stronger and stronger.



Here’s the full list (so far):

AAAHH!!! Real Monsters: Seasons 1 and 2

All That: Season 2

Are You Afraid of the Dark?: Seasons 1 and 2

CatDog: Season 1

ChalkZone: Seasons 1 and 2

Clarissa Explains It All: Season 1

Double Dare 2000: Season 1

Doug: Seasons 1 and 2

Guts: Season 1

Hey Dude: Season 1

KABLAM!: Season 1

Kenan & Kel: Season 1

Legends of the Hidden Temple: Season 1

Legends of the Hidden Temple (2016)

Nick Arcade: Season 1

Rocko’s Modern Life: Seasons 1 and 2

Salute Your Shorts: Season 1

The Amanda Show: Season 1

The Angry Beavers: Season 1

The Mystery Files of Shelby Woo: Seasons 1 and 2

The Wild Thornberrys: Season 1