Nicki Minaj performs royal Queen medley on 2018 MTV VMAs: Watch

Nicki Minaj performs at 2018 MTV VMAs

Nicki Minaj may not be satisfied with the Billboard chart position for new album Queen, but the rapper still turned up at the 2018 MTV VMAs, and with a royal kind of swagger. Repping her New York hometown, the rapper busted out an epic medley from the city’s downtown Oculus transportation hub.

Draped in golden garb, Minaj performed bits of Queen cuts like “Ganja Burn”, “Majesty”, and “Barbie Dreams”, her epic diss track featuring major shade against Drake, Young Thug, and DJ Khaled, among others. Catch the replay below.

Minaj recently released her music video for Queen track “Ganja Burn”. Next month, Minaj will kick off her “NICKIHNDRXX Tour” with Future. You can grab tickets here.