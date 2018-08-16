Nicki Minaj retroactively adds Tekashi 6ix9ine collaboration “FEFE” to Queen

Tekashi 6ix9ine and Nicki Minaj

Travis Scott avoided the wrath of “Barbie Dreams”, the epic diss track on Nicki Minaj’s latest album, Queen. He may not be so lucky on the music charts, though, if Minaj has any say in the matter. And she kind of does.

Scott’s stellar Astroworld is currently reigning over the Billboard 200 this week, but next week will be a different story once Minaj’s Queen enters the charts. Billboard predicts both rap releases will pull in around 160,000 album units, making the race to the throne a tight one. To help bolster her odds of taking the crown, Minaj has retroactively added “FEFE”, her collaboration with Tekashi 6ix9ine, to her Queen tracklist, Complex speculates.

“FEFE”, which was originally released in July, is a bona fide hit in terms of streams and could be what pushes Queen to No. 1. The high placement isn’t just any milestone to Minaj, either. If she does succeed in snagging the top spot, she’ll go down in history as the first-ever female rap artist with three No. 1 albums.

But the addition of “FEFE” comes at a bit of a price. At a time when most acts would likely distance themselves from Tekashi — a controversial rapper who in 2015 pled guilty to the use of a child in a sexual performance and may end up on the sex offender registry — it’s perhaps not the best look that Minaj is willing to cozy up with him for numbers sake.

