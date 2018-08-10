Nicki Minaj clowns Drake, Meek Mill, and DJ Khaled on Queen diss track “Barbie Dreams”

Nicki Minaj shades everyone on her "Barbie Dreams" track

Today saw Nicki Minaj finally unleash her new album, Queen, to the masses. The 19-track collection features prominent guests like Eminem, The Weeknd, and Ariana Grande. However, it’s perhaps the big names she disses on the track “Barbie Dreams” that commands the most attention.

On the Queen cut, Minaj sits upon her royal throne and throws shade down on rumored ex and longtime friend Drake, actual ex Meek Mill, and past collaborators Young Thug, DJ Khaled, and Desiigner. Indeed, no one is safe from Minaj’s reign.

Regarding Drizzy, the “Chun-Li” rapper pokes fun at the Toronto rapper’s sensitive, emo ways (“Drake worth a hundred milli, always buying me shit/But I don’t know if the pussy wet or if he cryin’ and shit”). She doesn’t hold back on her past lover, Meek, brutally rattling off, “Meek still be in my DMs, I be having to duck him/ “I used to pray for times like this”/ Face ass when I fuck him.”

Young Thug gets scorched a bit for sneaking a peek at Minaj’s wardrobe (“Used to fuck with Young Thug/ I ain’t addressing this shit/ I caught him in my dressing rooms stealing dresses and shit”). When it comes to DJ Khaled, Minaj maybe saves the best for last, taking aim at the hip-hop producer’s grossly proud declaration that he doesn’t go down on his lady partners: “I had to cancel DJ Khaled, we ain’t speaking/ Ain’t no fat n****a telling me what he ain’t eating.”

(Read: In a Rap Beef, There’s No Such Thing as Crossing the Line)

On the debut episode of her Beats 1 Queen Radio program last night, Minaj said the “Barbie Dreams” shade wasn’t meant to be taken to heart. “You guys know that’s not a diss, right? I love them,” she explained. “I said things about people who can take a joke and not be emotional about it.”

Eh, either way someone ought to look in and check up on these fellas and their egos. Or at the very least send over a few Kleenex boxes just in case.

“Barbie Dreams”, which is an updated version of Notorious B.I.G.’s own “Just Playing (Dreams)”, is the third track on Queen. Stream the entire album here.