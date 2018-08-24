Nicki Minaj drops guest verse on remix of BTS’ “Idol”: Stream

Nicki Minaj performs at 2018 MTV VMAs

In what’s a refreshing change of pace in regards to Nicki Minaj news, the Queen artist has collaborated with K-pop boy band BTS for a remix of “Idol”, a cut from the group’s new compilation album Love Yourself 結 ‘Answer’.

Minaj pops in with a John Mayer-referencing verse around the 3-minute mark; it’s brief, but it lands. Hear it below.



It’s been a tumultuous week for the pop star. Minaj just canceled the North American leg of her upcoming tour with Future, a move that came after she publicly slammed rapper Travis Scott after Queen failed to usurp Astroworld as the number one album in the country. She’s since taken to her Beats 1 radio show to express her displeasure, and has even taken to likening herself to Harriet Tubman. Minaj is also taking heat for her continued celebration of convicted sex offender Tekashi, her “FEFE” collaborator who she’s also bringing on tour.