Nicki Minaj and Future cancel North American leg of NICKIHNDRXX Tour

Nicki Minaj and Future were set to kick off their “NICKIHNDRXX Tour” with a leg of North American dates beginning in September. Now, though, the duo has canceled the entirety of the leg.
According to a press release, Minaj “has decided to reevaluate elements of production on the NickiHndrxx Tour… Nicki has decided to contribute more time to rehearsal ahead of the tour’s launch to make certain her fans get the absolute best quality show that they deserve.”
However, Page Six reports that the trek was plagued by poor ticket sales, claiming a Live Nation source revealed, “Nicki’s tour could be the most disappointing ticket sales of the year for any artist. These are big arenas with up to 20,000 capacities. Sales for opening night in Baltimore is 2,000 tickets. LA is 3,400, New Orleans 1,000, Denver 1,300, Chicago 3,900. Even her hometown Brooklyn is only 5,050.”
As such, the tour will now launch in Europe beginning in February. Unfortunately, due to to scheduling conflicts, Future will not join Minaj when she finally does tour North America starting in May 2019.
“Refunds for the previously scheduled North American dates will be available at point of purchase, with new Nicki Minaj on-sale details announced soon,” per a press release.
NICKIHNDRXX 2018-2019 Tour Dates:
09/21 – Baltimore, MD @ Royal Farms Arena 09/23 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena 09/26 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena 09/28 – Chicago, IL @ United Center 09/29 – Cincinnati, OH @ US Bank Arena 10/01 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre 10/02 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center 10/04 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden 10/05 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena 10/07 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center 10/11 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center 10/14 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena 10/16 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center 10/19 – Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena 10/20 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Arena 10/23 – Memphis, TN @ FedEx Forum 10/28 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena 10/30 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center 11/01 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center 11/02 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center 11/04 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center 11/06 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center 11/09 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center 11/10 – Seattle, WA @ Tacoma Dome 11/16 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center 11/17 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center 11/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum 11/24 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand
02/21 – Munich, DE @ Olympiahalle
02/22 – Bratislava, SL @ Ondrej Nepela Arena
02/24 – Lodz, PL @ Atlas Arena
02/25 – Budapest, HR @ Budapest Sportarena
02/28 – Berlin, DE @ Mercedes Benz Arena
03/01 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena
03/03 – Oslo, NO @ Spektrum
03/04 – Stockholm, SE @ Ericsson Globe
03/06 – Brussels, BE @ Palais 12
03/07 – Paris, FR @ AccorHotels Arena
03/09 – Bordeaux, FR @ Metropole Arena
03/11 – London, UK @ The O2
03/14 – Birmingham, UK @ Arena Birmingham
03/15 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena
03/17 – Glasgow, UK @ SSE Hydro
03/18 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena
03/20 – Luxembourg @ Rockhal
03/22 – Frankfurt, DE @ Festhalle
03/23 – Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena
03/25 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome
03/27 – Zurich, CH @ Hallenstadion
03/28 – Geneva, CH @ Arena Geneva
