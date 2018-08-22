Menu
Nicki Minaj and Future cancel North American leg of NICKIHNDRXX Tour

The collaborative tour will now take place only in the UK and Europe

on August 21, 2018, 10:54pm
Nicki Minaj and Future were set to kick off their “NICKIHNDRXX Tour” with a leg of North American dates beginning in September. Now, though, the duo has canceled the entirety of the leg.

According to a press release, Minaj “has decided to reevaluate elements of production on the NickiHndrxx Tour… Nicki has decided to contribute more time to rehearsal ahead of the tour’s launch to make certain her fans get the absolute best quality show that they deserve.”

However, Page Six reports that the trek was plagued by poor ticket sales, claiming a Live Nation source revealed, “Nicki’s tour could be the most disappointing ticket sales of the year for any artist. These are big arenas with up to 20,000 capacities. Sales for opening night in Baltimore is 2,000 tickets. LA is 3,400, New Orleans 1,000, Denver 1,300, Chicago 3,900. Even her hometown Brooklyn is only 5,050.”

As such, the tour will now launch in Europe beginning in February. Unfortunately, due to to scheduling conflicts, Future will not join Minaj when she finally does tour North America starting in May 2019.

“Refunds for the previously scheduled North American dates will be available at point of purchase, with new Nicki Minaj on-sale details announced soon,” per a press release.

NICKIHNDRXX 2018-2019 Tour Dates:
09/21 – Baltimore, MD @ Royal Farms Arena
09/23 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
09/26 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
09/28 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
09/29 – Cincinnati, OH @ US Bank Arena
10/01 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre
10/02 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
10/04 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
10/05 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
10/07 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
10/11 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
10/14 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
10/16 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
10/19 – Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena
10/20 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Arena
10/23 – Memphis, TN @ FedEx Forum
10/28 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
10/30 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
11/01 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
11/02 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
11/04 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center
11/06 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
11/09 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
11/10 – Seattle, WA @ Tacoma Dome
11/16 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center
11/17 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
11/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
11/24 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand
02/21 – Munich, DE @ Olympiahalle
02/22 – Bratislava, SL @ Ondrej Nepela Arena
02/24 – Lodz, PL @ Atlas Arena
02/25 – Budapest, HR @ Budapest Sportarena
02/28 – Berlin, DE @ Mercedes Benz Arena
03/01 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena
03/03 – Oslo, NO @ Spektrum
03/04 – Stockholm, SE @ Ericsson Globe
03/06 – Brussels, BE @ Palais 12
03/07 – Paris, FR @ AccorHotels Arena
03/09 – Bordeaux, FR @ Metropole Arena
03/11 – London, UK @ The O2
03/14 – Birmingham, UK @ Arena Birmingham
03/15 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena
03/17 – Glasgow, UK @ SSE Hydro
03/18 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena
03/20 – Luxembourg @ Rockhal
03/22 – Frankfurt, DE @ Festhalle
03/23 – Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena
03/25 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome
03/27 – Zurich, CH @ Hallenstadion
03/28 – Geneva, CH @ Arena Geneva

