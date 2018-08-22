Nicki Minaj and Future cancel North American leg of NICKIHNDRXX Tour

Nicki Minaj and Future

Nicki Minaj and Future were set to kick off their “NICKIHNDRXX Tour” with a leg of North American dates beginning in September. Now, though, the duo has canceled the entirety of the leg.

According to a press release, Minaj “has decided to reevaluate elements of production on the NickiHndrxx Tour… Nicki has decided to contribute more time to rehearsal ahead of the tour’s launch to make certain her fans get the absolute best quality show that they deserve.”

However, Page Six reports that the trek was plagued by poor ticket sales, claiming a Live Nation source revealed, “Nicki’s tour could be the most disappointing ticket sales of the year for any artist. These are big arenas with up to 20,000 capacities. Sales for opening night in Baltimore is 2,000 tickets. LA is 3,400, New Orleans 1,000, Denver 1,300, Chicago 3,900. Even her hometown Brooklyn is only 5,050.”

As such, the tour will now launch in Europe beginning in February. Unfortunately, due to to scheduling conflicts, Future will not join Minaj when she finally does tour North America starting in May 2019.

“Refunds for the previously scheduled North American dates will be available at point of purchase, with new Nicki Minaj on-sale details announced soon,” per a press release.

NICKIHNDRXX 2018-2019 Tour Dates:

