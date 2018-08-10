Nicki Minaj’s new album Queen is coming today

Nicki Minaj’s new album Queen isn’t being delayed after all.

Last week, Minaj announced that her fourth album would be pushed back a week from August 10th to August 17th due to a clearance issue involving a Tracy Chapman sample. Now, though, Minaj has announced that Queen will in fact arrive on today, August 10th — at Noon EST, to be exact.

Update: The tracklist for Queen spans 19 songs and features Eminem, The Weeknd, Future, Ariana Grande, and Lil Wayne, among others. Update #2: You can now stream the album in full.

Minaj shared the news during the inaugural episode of her Beats One radio program “Queen Radio.” “I was gonna play the album right now but someone fucked up,” she said. “It’s a lot of corporate drama in here.”

Ahead the album’s release, Minaj has unveiled four early singes: “Chun-Li”, “Bed” featuring Ariana Grande, “Barbie Tingz”, and “Rich Sex” featuring Lil Wayne. She’ll take the road in support of the album alongside Future for for the “NICKIHNDRXX Tour” this fall. You can grab tickets here.