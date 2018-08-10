Nicki Minaj reveals tracklist for Queen, features Eminem, The Weeknd, and Future

Nicki Minaj has revealed the tracklist for her new album, Queen. Spanning 19 tracks, Queen boasts contributions from Eminem, The Weeknd, Future, Foxy Brown, and Rae Sremmurd’s Swae Lee, along with Ariana Grande, who guests on the previously revealed single, “Bed”, and Lil Wayne, who appears on “Rich Sex”. Another early single “Chun-Li” also appears on the final tracklist.

Queen arrives today, August 10th, at Noon EST. Update: You can now stream the album in full.

Queen Tracklist:

01. Ganja Burns

02. Majesty (feat. Eminem & Labrinth)

03. Barbie Dreams

04. Rich Sex (feat. Lil Wayne)

05. Hard White

06. Bed (feat. Ariana Grande)

07. Thought I Knew You (feat. The Weeknd)

08. Run & Hide

09. Chun Swae (feat. Swae Lee)

10. Chun-Li

11. LLC

12. Good Form

13. Nip Tuck

14. 2 Lit 2 Late Interlude

15. Come See About Me

16. Sir (feat. Future)

17. Miami

18. Coco Chanel (feat. Foxy Brown)

19. Inspirations Outro