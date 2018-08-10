Menu
Nicki Minaj reveals tracklist for Queen, features Eminem, The Weeknd, and Future

Ariana Grande, Lil Wayne, and Rae Sremmurd's Swae Lee also guest on the 19-song tracklist

by
on August 10, 2018, 11:17am
1 comment
Nicki Minaj has revealed the tracklist for her new album, Queen. Spanning 19 tracks, Queen boasts contributions from Eminem, The Weeknd, Future, Foxy Brown, and Rae Sremmurd’s Swae Lee, along with Ariana Grande, who guests on the previously revealed single, “Bed”, and Lil Wayne, who appears on “Rich Sex”. Another early single “Chun-Li” also appears on the final tracklist.

Queen arrives today, August 10th, at Noon EST. Update: You can now stream the album in full.

Queen Tracklist:
01. Ganja Burns
02. Majesty (feat. Eminem & Labrinth)
03. Barbie Dreams
04. Rich Sex (feat. Lil Wayne)
05. Hard White
06. Bed (feat. Ariana Grande)
07. Thought I Knew You (feat. The Weeknd)
08. Run & Hide
09. Chun Swae (feat. Swae Lee)
10. Chun-Li
11. LLC
12. Good Form
13. Nip Tuck
14. 2 Lit 2 Late Interlude
15. Come See About Me
16. Sir (feat. Future)
17. Miami
18. Coco Chanel (feat. Foxy Brown)
19. Inspirations Outro

