Deafheaven unveil creepy new “Night People” video, announce US tour

Deafheaven, photo by Spencer Kaufman

Just a week after shredding at New York’s Brooklyn Steel, Deafheaven are back with a new music video for “Night People”. The black metal titans have also expanded their touring schedule to include a new leg of US tour dates in continued support of their latest album, the excellent Ordinary Corrupt Human Love.

In the clip, the faces of frontman George Clarke and the track’s collaborator Chelsea Wolfe are seen floating against a black backdrop. At some points, their heads are eerily superimposed over another, resulting in what looks to be a two-faced metallic monster. The visuals were helmed by Ben Chisolm, who’s played as part of Wolfe’s band as well as other acts like Myrkur.

(Read: 10 Other Metal Albums Deafheaven Fans Should Check Out)

As for Deafheaven’s travel plans, the new stateside dates begin at the end of October and run through mid-November. DIIV have been tapped to support.

Check out the video below, followed by the band’s updated itinerary.

Deafheaven 2018 Tour Dates:

08/01 – Minneapolis, MN @ Cedar Cultural Center *

08/03 – St. Louis, MO @ The Ready Room *

08/04 – Lawrence, KS @ The Granada *

08/05 – Denver, CO @ The Oriental Theater *

08/07 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall *

08/08 – Boise, ID @ Neurolux *

08/10 – Seattle, WA @ The Neptune Theatre *

08/11 – Vancouver, BC @ The Imperial *

08/12 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom *

08/14 – San Francisco, CA @ August Hall *

08/17 – San Diego, CA @ Brick By Brick *

08/18 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern *

09/13 – Warsaw, PL @ Hybrydy #

09/14 – Poznan, PL @ U Bazyla #

09/15 – Dresden, DE @ Beatpol #

09/17 – Gothenburg, SE @ Pustervik #

09/18 – Oslo, NO @ Rockefeller #

09/19 – Stockholm, SE @ Kraken #

09/20 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega #

09/22 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso #

09/23 – Esch Alzette, KU @ Rockhal #

09/25 – Antwerp, BE @ Trix #

09/26 – Koln, DE @ Essigfabrik #

09/27 – Berlin, DE @ Bi Nuu #

09/28 – Karlsruhe, DE @ Jubez #

09/30 – Bristol, UK @ The Fleece #

10/01 – Manchester, UK @ Gorilla #

10/02 – Glasgow, UK @ Art School #

10/03 – Leeds, UK @ Stylus #

10/05 – London, UK @ ULU #

10/06 – Nijmegan, NL @ Soulcrusher Festival #

10/07 – Paris, FR @ La Maroquinerie #

10/09 – Munich, DE @ Feierwerk #

10/10 – Winterthur, CH @ Salzhaus #

10/11 – Milan, IT @ Legend #

10/12 – Bologna, IT @ TPO #

10/13 – Zagreb, HR @ Mochvara #

10/14 – Vienna, AT @ Arena #

10/20 – Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress $

10/21 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sister $

10/22 – El Paso, TX @ Low Brow Palace $

10/23 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger $

10/25 – Pensacola, FL @ Vinyl Music Hall $

10/26 – Athens, GA @ 40 Watt Club $

10/27 – Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle Tavern & Music Hall $

10/28 – Nashville, TN @ Mercy Lounge $

10/30 – Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Sound Stage $

10/31 – Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Hall $

11/01 – Portsmouth, NH @ 3S Artspace $

11/02 – Providence, RI @ Fete Ballroom $

11/03 – Ithaca, NY @ The Haunt $

11/04 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Spirit $

11/06 – Cleveland Heights, OH @ Grog Shop $

11/07 – Cincinnati, OH @ Ballroom at the Taft Theatre $

11/09 – Champaign, IL @ Canopy Club $

11/10 – Grand Rapids, MI @ The Pyramid Scheme $

11/11 – Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon $

11/13 – Colorado Springs, CO @ The Black Sheep $

11/15 – Reno, NV @ Jub Jub’s $

11/16 – Fresno, CA @ Strummer’s $

11/17 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst $

* = w/ Drab Majesty and Uniform

& = w/ MONO

# = w/ Inter Arma

$ = w/ DIIV