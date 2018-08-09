Odd Future reunite at Low End Theory closing party: Watch

After a 12-year run, Low End Theory bid farewell to Los Angeles last night. But the weekly hip-hop and electronic music event, held at The Airliner, did so with a massive bang — the sendoff included a surprise Odd Future reunion.
Tyler, the Creator was already scheduled to headline the event, however, he didn’t show up alone, as Noisey points out. Joining him onstage were a few of his Odd Future Wolf Gang Kill Them (OFWGKTA) pals in Earl Sweatshirt, Hodgy Beats, and Syd. The group drove the crowd absolutely wild, as it rolled out a number of Odd Future favorites, including “Orange Juice”. ASAP Rocky, who’s been collaborating heavily with Tyler as of late, also dropped in on the party.
The reunion marks the first time these Odd Future members have shared the stage together in years. Setlist.fm lists Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival 2015 as their last outing, but that event didn’t include Tyler, Earl, or Frank Ocean, arguably the collective’s three most prominent faces. That same year, Tyler took to Twitter to unofficially declare the breakup of Odd Future.
Catch fan-caught footage of the reunion below.
last #lowendtheory ever and it was nothing short of amazing..the energy was in the air and everybody was drenched in sweat, as they should be! this was the only place you can hear a madvillain song transitioned into a talking heads song, transitioned into some death grips.. truly an LA staple and ill definitely miss it. oh and #tylerthecreator and #asaprocky stopped by to wreck the place to like 100+ people trying to get inside a 50 something capacity room @feliciathegoat @asaprocky
Proud to be apart of a community that made such big shifts in the culture we know as Hip-Hop ! Shoutout @daddykev for being a legend. And giving a younging like me an opportunity to bring some love to the table too. Last Saturday was special but this is just legendary. Big love to @lowendtheory forever going down in the hall of fame. Odd Future returned for one last party with us, and Flacko showed love to See y’all again soon 🤧💜🔮 LONG LIVE LOWEND
When they were still active, Odd Future released two group mixtapes and one full-length studio album, 2012’s The OF Tape Vol. 2. Since the collective’s dissolution, many of its members have found success in their solo careers. Just recently, Syd and her R&B group The Internet dropped their excellent sophomore record, Hive Mind.