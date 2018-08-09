Odd Future reunite at Low End Theory closing party: Watch

Odd Future reunite at Low End Theory's closing party

After a 12-year run, Low End Theory bid farewell to Los Angeles last night. But the weekly hip-hop and electronic music event, held at The Airliner, did so with a massive bang — the sendoff included a surprise Odd Future reunion.

Tyler, the Creator was already scheduled to headline the event, however, he didn’t show up alone, as Noisey points out. Joining him onstage were a few of his Odd Future Wolf Gang Kill Them (OFWGKTA) pals in Earl Sweatshirt, Hodgy Beats, and Syd. The group drove the crowd absolutely wild, as it rolled out a number of Odd Future favorites, including “Orange Juice”. ASAP Rocky, who’s been collaborating heavily with Tyler as of late, also dropped in on the party.

The reunion marks the first time these Odd Future members have shared the stage together in years. Setlist.fm lists Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival 2015 as their last outing, but that event didn’t include Tyler, Earl, or Frank Ocean, arguably the collective’s three most prominent faces. That same year, Tyler took to Twitter to unofficially declare the breakup of Odd Future.

Catch fan-caught footage of the reunion below.

Orange Juice 🍊🥤 A post shared by GOLF WANG INSIDER (@golfwanginsider) on Aug 8, 2018 at 11:37pm PDT

There was a mini Odd future reunion tonight including Earl, Tyler the Creator, Hodgy beats and Syd. This is a big deal for those who have been following them since 2011 pic.twitter.com/7JSPM1Gi2O — are you dumb? (@yadaddybenny) August 9, 2018

More Footage from Low end Theory in LA lastnight pic.twitter.com/wf471PI90e — are you dumb? (@yadaddybenny) August 9, 2018

When they were still active, Odd Future released two group mixtapes and one full-length studio album, 2012’s The OF Tape Vol. 2. Since the collective’s dissolution, many of its members have found success in their solo careers. Just recently, Syd and her R&B group The Internet dropped their excellent sophomore record, Hive Mind.