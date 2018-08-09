Osheaga 2018 Photo Gallery: Florence and the Machine, Anderson .Paak, Lykke Li, Yeah Yeah Yeahs

Each year, the
Osheaga Music and Arts Festival takes over Montreal’s Parc Jean-Drapeau on Île Sainte-Hélène. Over the course of three days, thousands upon thousands of festivalgoers revel at the rich, green scenery as they catch the hottest acts of the year.
The festival topped themselves this year by booking
Florence and the Machine, whose first North American gig in years led a lineup that included the alternative prowess of St. Vincent, the brainy hip-hop of Anderson .Paak, and the gritty art rock of Yeah Yeah Yeahs.
This Must Be the Gig host Lior Phillips was on location, and in addition to interviewing a roster of talent for her podcast series, she also captured the festivities for all of you to experience yourself. So, relive the weekend below with her exhaustive photo gallery.
Follow
Lior and Consequence of Sound on Instagram.
St. Vincent, Osheaga 2018, photo by Lior Phillips
The National, Osheaga 2018, photo by Lior Phillips
The National, Osheaga 2018, photo by Lior Phillips
Lykke Li, Osheaga 2018, photo by Lior Phillips
Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Osheaga 2018, photo by Lior Phillips
Kali Uchis, Osheaga 2018, photo by Lior Phillips
The National, Osheaga 2018, photo by Lior Phillips
St. Vincent, Osheaga 2018, photo by Lior Phillips
Kali Uchis, Osheaga 2018, photo by Lior Phillips
Sylvan Esso, Osheaga 2018, photo by Lior Phillips
The National, Osheaga 2018, photo by Lior Phillips
St. Vincent, Osheaga 2018, photo by Lior Phillips
Post Malone, Osheaga 2018, photo by Lior Phillips
The National, Osheaga 2018, photo by Lior Phillips
Post Malone, Osheaga 2018, photo by Lior Phillips
St. Vincent, Osheaga 2018, photo by Lior Phillips
St. Vincent, Osheaga 2018, photo by Lior Phillips
Lykke Li, Osheaga 2018, photo by Lior Phillips
Kali Uchis, Osheaga 2018, photo by Lior Phillips
Lykke Li, Osheaga 2018, photo by Lior Phillips
Anderson .Paak, Osheaga 2018, photo by Lior Phillips
Anderson .Paak, Osheaga 2018, photo by Lior Phillips
Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Osheaga 2018, photo by Lior Phillips
Florence and the Machine, Osheaga 2018, photo by Lior Phillips
Kali Uchis, Osheaga 2018, photo by Lior Phillips
Florence and the Machine, Osheaga 2018, photo by Lior Phillips
Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Osheaga 2018, photo by Lior Phillips
Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Osheaga 2018, photo by Lior Phillips
Florence and the Machine, Osheaga 2018, photo by Lior Phillips
Kali Uchis, Osheaga 2018, photo by Lior Phillips