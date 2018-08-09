Osheaga 2018 Photo Gallery: Florence and the Machine, Anderson .Paak, Lykke Li, Yeah Yeah Yeahs

Florence and the Machine, Osheaga 2018, photo by Lior Phillips

Each year, the Osheaga Music and Arts Festival takes over Montreal’s Parc Jean-Drapeau on Île Sainte-Hélène. Over the course of three days, thousands upon thousands of festivalgoers revel at the rich, green scenery as they catch the hottest acts of the year.

The festival topped themselves this year by booking Florence and the Machine, whose first North American gig in years led a lineup that included the alternative prowess of St. Vincent, the brainy hip-hop of Anderson .Paak, and the gritty art rock of Yeah Yeah Yeahs.

This Must Be the Gig host Lior Phillips was on location, and in addition to interviewing a roster of talent for her podcast series, she also captured the festivities for all of you to experience yourself. So, relive the weekend below with her exhaustive photo gallery.

