Ozzy Osbourne kicks off North American leg of final tour: Setlist + Video

Ozzy Osbourne, photo by Mark Weiss

Ozzy Osbourne kicked off the first North American leg of his “No More Tours 2” trek last night (August 30th) in Allentown, Pennsylvania. And while Ozzy insists he’ll still play one-off shows once this tour cycle ends, he has conceded that this will be the last extensive tour of his career, having already called it a day with Black Sabbath more than a year ago.

According to Rolling Stone, Ozzy came out full energy, rallying the crowd throughout the show, even asking the crowd before the first song, “Are you ready for a little bit of Ozzy Osbourne? What about you? What about you? What about everybody?”



The show kicked off with “Bark at the Moon” and featured Ozzy spraying the crowd with foam and water throughout the evening. At one point, he had a little mishap when he accidentally sprayed foam on himself.

Rolling Stone reports that Osbourne sounded in fine form, hitting high notes as guitarist Zakk Wylde shredded Ozzy’s solo hits and Sabbath classics. The band is rounded out by Blasko on bass, Tommy Clufetos on drums and Adam Wakeman on keyboards.

In a new Q&A released by his publicist, Ozzy compares this tour to the past treks as follows, “There’s no excess trouble. No drama…there are no arguments. We just get up, do our gig, and have fun. Nobody gets loaded anymore. When you get to the party days in the eighties, it was like Caligula on the road.”

While he may have tamed a bit offstage, it seems like Ozzy, at nearly 70 years old, hasn’t lost a step onstage. See the full setlist and fan-filmed video from last night’s show below. You can grab tickets to Osbourne’s upcoming dates here.

Setlist:

Bark at the Moon

Mr. Crowley

I Don’t Know

Fairies Wear Boots (Black Sabbath song)

Suicide Solution

No More Tears

Road to Nowhere

War Pigs (Black Sabbath song)

Guitar medley: “Miracle Man”/”Crazy Babies”/”Desire”/”Perry Mason”

Drum solo

I Don’t Want to Change the World

Shot in the Dark

Crazy Train

Encore

Mama, I’m Coming Home

Paranoid (Black Sabbath song)