Travis Scott shares Astroworld leftovers: “Part Time”, “Zoom”, and “Houdini”: Stream

Travis Scott, photo by Philip Cosores

Today, Travis Scott is celebrating the arrival of his star-studded new album, Astroworld. However, that hasn’t stopped the rapper from also reaching into his vault of unreleased material.

During a special two-hour episode of his Beats 1 radio show, .WAV RADIO, Scott debuted a trio of new, non-album tracks: “Part Time”, “Zoom” featuring Gunna, and the Playboi Carti-assisted “Houdini”. The first song includes lyrics about the loyalty and exclusivity of his crew (“Gang just like fam/ No new ones, can’t take no chance”), while the second offering sees Scott sending out a warning shot to his haters (“If you try one of us you get put on the news”). As for the last tune, Scott brags about the impending success of Astroworld, his third-full length (“The gang go for a three-peat!”).

Elsewhere on the show, Scott also talked about the recording process behind Astroworld and highlighted some of the guest collaborators he’s worked with over the years, such as Justin Vernon and Drake. Speaking about Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker, who appears on Astroworld’s “Skeletons” alongside The Weeknd and Pharrell, Scott described him as “ill,” adding, “I think he’s a genius.”

Hear the entire segment over on Apple Music.

.wav radio in a couple me and @ogchaseb back rocking pic.twitter.com/4DzUWiRsuj — TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) August 3, 2018

Astroworld, which follows 2016’s Birds in the Trap Sing McKnight, also features contributions from Frank Ocean, James Blake, Kid Cudi, Stevie Wonder, Thundercat, and 21 Savage. Stream the album in full here.