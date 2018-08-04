Patrick Stewart to return as Captain Picard for new Star Trek series

Patrick Stewart, Star Trek

Things are only impossible until they are not: Sir Patrick Stewart is returning as Captain Jean-Luc Picard for a brand new Star Trek series for CBS All Access. Though, plot details are still under wraps, the series will serve as a sequel to Star Trek: The Next Generation, catching up with the great Captain since we last saw him in 2002’s Star Trek: Nemesis.

“I will always be very proud to have been a part of Star Trek: The Next Generation, but when we wrapped that final movie in the spring of 2002, I truly felt my time with ‘Star Trek’ had run its natural course,” Stewart says. “It is, therefore, an unexpected but delightful surprise to find myself excited and invigorated to be returning to Jean-Luc Picard and to explore new dimensions within him. Seeking out new life for him, when I thought that life was over.

“During these past years, it has been humbling to hear many stories about how The Next Generation brought people comfort, saw them through difficult periods in their lives or how the example of Jean-Luc inspired so many to follow in his footsteps, pursuing science, exploration and leadership,” he adds. “I feel I’m ready to return to him for the same reason – to research and experience what comforting and reforming light he might shine on these often very dark times. I look forward to working with our brilliant creative team as we endeavor to bring a fresh, unexpected and pertinent story to life once more.”

According to Variety, the as-yet-titled series is being developed by a crew that includes Alex Kurtzman, James Duff, Michael Chabon, Kirsten Beyer, and, sadly, Hollywood Hack Akiva Goldsman. The new series will be a part of CBS’s previously announced Star Trek universe that already includes Star Trek: Discovery and the forthcoming Starfleet Academy series, Wrath of Khan limited series, and the four-part miniseries Star Trek: Short Treks.

“With overwhelming joy, it’s a privilege to welcome Sir Patrick Stewart back to the Star Trek fold,” Kurtzman says. “For over 20 years, fans have hoped for the return of Captain Jean-Luc Picard and that day is finally here. We can’t wait to forge new ground, surprise people, and honor generations both new and old.”

Rest assured, the feeling’s mutual.