Paul McCartney announces 2019 U.S. tour dates

Paul McCartney

Next week, Paul McCartney will return with his new solo album, Egypt Station, which he’ll support by embarking on his “Freshen Up Tour.” Already, Macca’s mapped out dates in Canada, Japan, the UK, and Europe for later this year. He’s also scheduled to headline Austin City Limits in October. Now, McCartney has confirmed a leg of U.S. tour dates scheduled for May and June 2019.

The initial five dates include McCartney’s first-ever visit to Madison, Wisconsin, as well as his long-awaited return to Lexington, Kentucky after 28 years away. Other stops include Raleigh, North Carolina; Greenville, South Carolina; and Moline, Illinois.



Tickets for the dates go on sale beginning Friday, September 7th. You can also grab them here.

Egypt Station marks McCartney’s seventeenth solo album to date. To promote the release, he’s scheduled to appear on The Howard Stern Show next Wednesday (Sept. 5th) and on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon next Thursday (Sept. 6th).

Paul McCartney 2018-2019 Tour Dates:

09/17 – Quebec City, QC @ Videotron Centre

09/20 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

09/28 – Winnipeg, MB @ Bell MTS Place

09/30 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

10/05 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits

10/12 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits

10/31 – Tokyo, JP @ Tokyo Dome

11/01 – Tokyo, JP @ Tokyo Dome

11/08 – Nagoya, JP @ Nagoya Dome

11/30 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena

12/03 – Krakow, PL @ Tauron Arena

12/05 – Vienna, AT @ Stadthalle

12/06 – Vienna, AT @ Stadthalle

12/12 – Liverpool, UK @ Echo Arena

12/14 – Glasgow, UK @ SSE Hydro

12/16 – London, UK @ O2 Arena

05/27 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

05/30 – Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena

06/01 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena

06/06 – Madison, WI @ Kohl Center

06/11 – Moline, IL @ TaxSlayer Center

Below, listen to the latest Egypt Station single, “Fuh You”: