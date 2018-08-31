Paul McCartney announces 2019 U.S. tour dates

Next week, Paul McCartney will return with his new solo album, Egypt Station, which he’ll support by embarking on his “Freshen Up Tour.” Already, Macca’s mapped out dates in Canada, Japan, the UK, and Europe for later this year. He’s also scheduled to headline Austin City Limits in October. Now, McCartney has confirmed a leg of U.S. tour dates scheduled for May and June 2019.
The initial five dates include McCartney’s first-ever visit to Madison, Wisconsin, as well as his long-awaited return to Lexington, Kentucky after 28 years away. Other stops include Raleigh, North Carolina; Greenville, South Carolina; and Moline, Illinois.
Tickets for the dates go on sale beginning Friday, September 7th. You can also grab them here.
Egypt Station marks McCartney’s seventeenth solo album to date. To promote the release, he’s scheduled to appear on The Howard Stern Show next Wednesday (Sept. 5th) and on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon next Thursday (Sept. 6th).
Paul McCartney 2018-2019 Tour Dates:
09/17 – Quebec City, QC @ Videotron Centre
09/20 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
09/28 – Winnipeg, MB @ Bell MTS Place
09/30 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
10/05 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits
10/12 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits
10/31 – Tokyo, JP @ Tokyo Dome
11/01 – Tokyo, JP @ Tokyo Dome
11/08 – Nagoya, JP @ Nagoya Dome
11/30 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena
12/03 – Krakow, PL @ Tauron Arena
12/05 – Vienna, AT @ Stadthalle
12/06 – Vienna, AT @ Stadthalle
12/12 – Liverpool, UK @ Echo Arena
12/14 – Glasgow, UK @ SSE Hydro
12/16 – London, UK @ O2 Arena
05/27 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
05/30 – Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena
06/01 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena
06/06 – Madison, WI @ Kohl Center
06/11 – Moline, IL @ TaxSlayer Center
Below, listen to the latest Egypt Station single, “Fuh You”: