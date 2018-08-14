Paul McCartney reveals tracklist for new album Egypt Station via Twitter

Paul McCartney, photo by Joshua Mellin

Sir Paul McCartney is having a summer, alright. He’s been playing impromptu Liverpool gigs, hanging around Abbey Road, slumming it with Corden, listening to Kendrick, and, above all, prepping for the release of his seventeenth solo album Egypt Station, due out September 7th.

So far, we’ve heard two throwback tracks off the album in “I Don’t Know” and “Come On To Me”, but today, he’s rolled out the full tracklist via Twitter. Keeping up with his whole “travelogue” vibe, each track has been given individual artwork that echoes his 1999 painting.

Here’s all the artwork:

Paul McCartney, “Opening Station”, Egypt Station Paul McCartney, “I Don’t Know”, Egypt Station Paul McCartney, “Come On to Me”, Egypt Station Paul McCartney, “Happy With You”, Egypt Station Paul McCartney, “Who Cares”, Egypt Station Paul McCartney, “Fuh You”, Egypt Station Paul McCartney, “Confidante”, Egypt Station Paul McCartney, “People Want Peace”, Egypt Station Paul McCartney, “Hand in Hand”, Egypt Station Paul McCartney, “Dominoes”, Egypt Station Paul McCartney, “Back in Brazil”, Egypt Station Paul McCartney, “Do It Now”, Egypt Station Paul McCartney, “Caesar Rock”, Egypt Station Paul McCartney, “Despite Repeated Warnings”, Egypt Station Paul McCartney, “Station II”, Egypt Station Paul McCartney, “Hunt You Down”, “Naked”, “C-Link”, Egypt Station

And, here’s the full tracklist:

Egypt Station Tracklist:

01. Opening Station

02. I Don’t Know

03. Come On to Me

04. Happy With You

05. Who Cares

06. Fuh You

07. Confidante

08. People Want Peace

09. Hand in Hand

10. Dominoes

11. Back in Brazil

12. Do It Now

13. Caesar Rock

14. Despite Repeated Warnings

15. Station II

16. Hunt You Down / Naked / C-Link

Previously, it had been reported that the album would be 14 tracks in length, though the tweets suggest there are several more, perhaps bonus tracks in “Station II”, “Hunt You Down”, “Naked”, and “C-Link”. Either way, we’re getting a whole lotta Macca.

Egypt Station is McCartney’s first album since 2013’s New, and was recorded between Los Angeles, London and Sussex. With the exception of one track, the entirety of the album was produced by Greg Kurstin (Adele, Beck, Foo Fighters).