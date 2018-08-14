Paul McCartney reveals tracklist for new album Egypt Station via Twitter

Sir Paul McCartney is having a summer, alright. He’s been playing impromptu Liverpool gigs, hanging around Abbey Road, slumming it with Corden, listening to Kendrick, and, above all, prepping for the release of his seventeenth solo album Egypt Station, due out September 7th.
So far, we’ve heard two throwback tracks off the album in “I Don’t Know” and “Come On To Me”, but today, he’s rolled out the full tracklist via Twitter. Keeping up with his whole “travelogue” vibe, each track has been given individual artwork that echoes his 1999 painting.
Here’s all the artwork:
And, here’s the full tracklist:
Egypt Station Tracklist:
01. Opening Station
02. I Don’t Know
03. Come On to Me
04. Happy With You
05. Who Cares
06. Fuh You
07. Confidante
08. People Want Peace
09. Hand in Hand
10. Dominoes
11. Back in Brazil
12. Do It Now
13. Caesar Rock
14. Despite Repeated Warnings
15. Station II
16. Hunt You Down / Naked / C-Link
Previously, it had been reported that the album would be 14 tracks in length, though the tweets suggest there are several more, perhaps bonus tracks in “Station II”, “Hunt You Down”, “Naked”, and “C-Link”. Either way, we’re getting a whole lotta Macca.
Egypt Station is McCartney’s first album since 2013’s New, and was recorded between Los Angeles, London and Sussex. With the exception of one track, the entirety of the album was produced by Greg Kurstin (Adele, Beck, Foo Fighters).