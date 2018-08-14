Menu
News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music and Film Headlines

Paul McCartney reveals tracklist for new album Egypt Station via Twitter

Get ready for curiously titled tracks like "Fuh You" and "Caesar Rock"

by
on August 14, 2018, 1:07pm
0 comments
Paul McCartney, photo by Joshua Mellin
Paul McCartney, photo by Joshua Mellin

Sir Paul McCartney is having a summer, alright. He’s been playing impromptu Liverpool gigs, hanging around Abbey Road, slumming it with Corden, listening to Kendrick, and, above all, prepping for the release of his seventeenth solo album Egypt Station, due out September 7th.

So far, we’ve heard two throwback tracks off the album in “I Don’t Know” and “Come On To Me”, but today, he’s rolled out the full tracklist via Twitter. Keeping up with his whole “travelogue” vibe, each track has been given individual artwork that echoes his 1999 painting.

Here’s all the artwork:

Paul McCartney, “Opening Station”, Egypt Station
Paul McCartney, “I Don’t Know”, Egypt Station
Paul McCartney, “Come On to Me”, Egypt Station
Paul McCartney, “Happy With You”, Egypt Station
Paul McCartney, “Who Cares”, Egypt Station
Paul McCartney, “Fuh You”, Egypt Station
Paul McCartney, “Confidante”, Egypt Station
Paul McCartney, “People Want Peace”, Egypt Station
Paul McCartney, “Hand in Hand”, Egypt Station
Paul McCartney, “Dominoes”, Egypt Station
Paul McCartney, “Back in Brazil”, Egypt Station
Paul McCartney, “Do It Now”, Egypt Station
Paul McCartney, “Caesar Rock”, Egypt Station
Paul McCartney, “Despite Repeated Warnings”, Egypt Station
Paul McCartney, “Station II”, Egypt Station
Paul McCartney, “Hunt You Down”, “Naked”, “C-Link”, Egypt Station

And, here’s the full tracklist:

Egypt Station Tracklist:
01. Opening Station
02. I Don’t Know
03. Come On to Me
04. Happy With You
05. Who Cares
06. Fuh You
07. Confidante
08. People Want Peace
09. Hand in Hand
10. Dominoes
11. Back in Brazil
12. Do It Now
13. Caesar Rock
14. Despite Repeated Warnings
15. Station II
16. Hunt You Down / Naked / C-Link

Previously, it had been reported that the album would be 14 tracks in length, though the tweets suggest there are several more, perhaps bonus tracks in “Station II”, “Hunt You Down”, “Naked”, and “C-Link”. Either way, we’re getting a whole lotta Macca.

Egypt Station is McCartney’s first album since 2013’s New, and was recorded between Los Angeles, London and Sussex. With the exception of one track, the entirety of the album was produced by Greg Kurstin (Adele, Beck, Foo Fighters).

Previous Story
Hulu renews Stephen King’s Castle Rock, promises “wholly original” story next season
Next Story
Ex-Slipknot drummer Joey Jordison: I’m “100-percent back” following crippling neurological disorder
No comments