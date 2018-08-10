Paul Rudd heading to Netflix for new series Living With Yourself

Paul Rudd, Mute

Who doesn’t love Paul Rudd? Guy is the most affable person out of Hollywood. Whether he’s saving the Bay Area as Ant-Man, or picking off campers as Andy, or fending off Michael Myers as Tommy Doyle, he’s always worth watching.

That’s why it makes sense Netflix nabbed his new series, Living With Yourself. Created by Timothy Greenberg, the show will follow a troubled man (Rudd) who attempts to better his life with a new treatment.

According to Variety, Rudd will play dual roles, which sounds like a perfect setup for the actor. It’s also choice territory for the series’ directors Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris (Little Miss Sunshine), who will helm all eight episodes.

Maybe it’s a tad presumptuous, but this writer’s ready to binge this baby.