Paul Simon premieres new album, In the Blue Light: Stream

Paul Simon’s In the Blue Light isn’t due out for another week, but you can currently stream the entire thing over at NPR.



The album, released to coincide with final North American leg of the legendary songwriter’s farewell tour, consists of reinterpretations of, as he puts it, “songs that I thought were almost right, or were odd enough to be overlooked the first time around.”

Previously, we shared a new version of 1990’s “Can’t Run But”, for which Simon teamed up with The National’s Bryce Dessner and instrumental collective yMusic. Elsewhere on the album are contributions from trumpeter Wynton Marsalis, guitarist Bill Frisell, and drummer Jack DeJohnette, as well as Simon’s longtime bandmate Steve Gadd.

In The Blue Light is out 9/7 on Sony Legacy.

In the Blue Light Artwork:

In the Blue Light Tracklist:

01. One Man’s Ceiling Is Another Man’s Floor

02. Love

03. Can’t Run But

04. How The Heart Approaches What It Yearns

05. Pigs, Sheep and Wolves

06. René and Georgette Magritte With Their Dog After the War

07. The Teacher

08. Darling Lorraine

09. Some Folks’ Lives Roll Easy

10. Questions for the Angels