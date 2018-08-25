Paul Simon teams with The National’s Bryce Dessner and yMusic for new version of “Can’t Run But”: Stream

Paul Simon, photo by Jessica Gilbert

On September 7th, Paul Simon will return with In the Blue Light, a new album featuring reworked versions of songs from across his catalog. For “Can’t Run But”, which originally appeared on his 1990 album The Rhythm of the Saints, Simon teamed up with The National’s Bryce Dessner and instrumental collective yMusic. Take a listen to the new version of “Can’t Run But”, which was arranged by Dessner, below.



The release of In the Blue Light coincides with Simon’s ongoing farewell tour. The final North American leg of the tour kicks off next month.