Pearl Jam cover The White Stripes’ “We’re Going to Be Friends” at first Seattle concert in five years: Watch

Pearl Jam played their first in a string of summer stadium shows at Seattle’s Safeco Field on Wednesday night. The band entertained the hometown crowd with a massive 33-song set that included a cover of The Beatles’ “Help” segueing into their own “Help Help”; a collaborative performance with Brandi Carlile; and rare live renditions of Neil Young’s “Throw Your Hatred Down” and the Yield classic “All Those Yesterdays”.
Another highlight came at the beginning of the first encore when Eddie Vedder covered The White Stripes’ “We’re Going to Be Friends”. As Vedder performed the song, his two daughters danced on stage with two women who were apparently their teachers.
It seems Pearl Jam has been on something of a White Stripes kick of late, as they briefly covered “Seven Nation Army” and brought out Jack White for “Rockin’ in the Free World” during a gig in Portugal last month.
Watch video of the various performances and find the full setlist below.
Setlist:
Long Road
Release
Low Light
Elderly Woman Behind the Counter in a Small Town
Corduroy
Go
Do the Evolution
Mind Your Manners
Throw Your Hatred Down (Neil Young cover)
Lightning Bolt
Given to Fly
All Those Yesterdays
Even Flow
Help! (The Beatles cover)
Help Help
Black
Setting Forth (Eddie Vedder song)
I Am a Patriot (Little Steven cover)
Porch
Encore:
We’re Going to Be Friends (The White Stripes cover) (Live Debut by Pearl Jam)
Nothing as It Seems
Let Me Sleep
Breath
Again Today (Brandi Carlile cover) (with Brandi Carlile)
State of Love and Trust
Rearviewmirror
Encore 2:
Wasted Reprise
Better Man
Comfortably Numb (Pink Floyd cover)
Alive
I’ve Got a Feeling (The Beatles cover)
Rockin’ in the Free World (Neil Young cover)
Yellow Ledbetter (with “Little Wing” tag)
Pearl Jam will play another show at Safeco Field on Friday night. The pair of performances mark PJ’s first dates in their native Seattle in five years, and the band intends to donate at least $1 million from ticket sales to causes supporting Seattle’s homeless population. They also hope to raise an additional $10 million in collaboration with area businesses, government agencies, and non-profits.
Following their soirée in Seattle, Pearl Jam will head out on the road for a series of “Away Shows.” Included are dates at Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, Montana; Wrigley Field in Chicago; and Fenway Park in Boston. You can grab tickets here.