Pearl Jam cover David Bowie’s “Rebel Rebel” live for first time: Watch

Pearl Jam (photo by Lior Phillips) and David Bowie

A surprise appearance from Dennis Rodman wasn’t the only notable moment to occur at Pearl Jam’s Wrigley Field concert on Saturday night. To open the night’s second encore, Eddie Vedder and co. launched into a cover of David Bowie’s “Rebel Rebel”. It marked the band’s first-ever performance of Bowie’s Diamond Dogs track. Watch fan-shot footage below.

Pearl Jam return to Wrigley Field on Monday night before wrapping up their “Home x Away Tour” with a pair of gigs at Boston’s Fenway Park. Earlier on in the tour, Pearl Jam covered songs by Chris Cornell, Tom Petty, and The White Stripes. They also raised $11 million dollars for Seattle’s homeless population, and they enraged Trump supporters with a tour poster depicting the president’s rotting corpse being eaten by a bald eagle.