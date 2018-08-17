Pearl Jam defend anti-Trump poster: “The role of artists is to make people think and feel”

Pearl Jam's anti-Trump poster

A recent tour Pearl Jam tour poster struck a chord with enablers of Donald Trump, as it depicted the president’s rotten corpse being eaten by a bald eagle on the lawn of a burning White House. The National Republican Senatorial Committee called the poster the latest example of the “unhinged” left “encouraging violence” against Trump, while making no mention of the frequent instances in which Trump himself has promoted violence against journalists, women, and minorities while also failing to condemn white supremacists.

Anyway…

Jeff Ament, the bassist from Pearl Jam who was responsible for designing the poster, has now issued a statement responding to the criticism. “The role of artists is to make people think and feel, and the current administration has us thinking and feeling,” Ament said. “I was the sole conceptualist of this poster, and I welcome all interpretations and discourse. Love, from the First Amendment, Jeff Ament.”